IMF
IMF says it is 'gearing up' to integrate climate risks into economic analysis
New IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva says climate risk should be 'front and centre' of the financial body's work
John McDonnell: Global institutions must throw 'entire weight' behind climate action
Shadow Chancellor will today call for the radical reform of global institutions, such as the World Bank and IMF, to better address the climate crisis
Helsinki Principles: Finance ministers band together to promise climate action boost
Finance ministers from 23 countries pledge to align fiscal policy with Paris Agreement targets
Chancellor to urge world leaders to put climate at forefront of economic plans
Philip Hammond Chancellor will use key World Bank and IMF meetings in US over coming days to push for climate action, Treasury signals
Reports: IMF repeats warning of 'dark future' if climate change threat ignored
IMF chief Christine Lagarde warns 'we will be toasted, roasted and grilled' unless world does more to tackle greenhouse gas emissions