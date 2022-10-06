IMF: Climate policies needed now to avoid 'innumerable' costs of inaction

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that the cost of climate inaction will dwarf the economic hit of a managed transition to a lower carbon economy over the next eight years.

The influential agency's latest World Economic Outlook notes that the drive to reduce greenhouse gases by 25 per cent by 2030 from 2022 levels is "bound to involve some costs" due to the short time frame in which deep emissions reductions have to be delivered.

It estimates the push to slash emissions between now and 2030 will reduce economic growth by between 0.15 and 0.25 percentage points a year between now and 2030 and raise inflation by between 0.1 and 0.4 points.

But the body warns this outcome is far less financially reckless than a failure to act swiftly to reduce emissions. "If the right measures are implemented immediately and phased in gradually over the next eight years, the cost will remain manageable and are dwarfed by the innumerable long-term costs of inaction," the report states.

As such the IMF called on governments to resist the urge to postpone climate action until inflation was lower and economies were growing more rapidly, noting that this approach would cause significantly more harm to the global economy.

"Stop-and-go policies and further procrastinating on the grounds that "now is not the time" will only exacerbate the toll," the report states.

The IMF said decades of procrastination had "transformed what could have been a smooth transition to a more carbon-neutral society into what would likely be a more challenging one".

The organisation said it was critical that both climate policy measures and carbon reducing policies such as greenhouse gas taxes, regulations, and subsidies were perceived as "credible and irreversible", noting that a stop-start approach would only hurt the global economy further down the line.

"As is the case for monetary policy, the credibility - and thereby effectiveness - of climate policy will be enhanced if there is a clearly defined rules-based commitment rather than pure discretion on how future decarbonization targets will be achieved; instruments and analysis of policies to reach such targets are transparent; and the targets are implemented independently, insulated from the political process," the report states.

The report joins a growing library of economic analysis at both the international and national level that has concluded that the costs of transitioning to net zero emissions are negligible, while the costs of escalating climate impacts are likely to prove disastrous for the global economy.

Some recent analyses have also concluded that a combination of soaring energy costs and the huge energy security and health benefits that result from decarbonisation mean that rapid reductions in emissions could deliver net economic gains through to 2050.