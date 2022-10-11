Alok Sharma to call on IMF and World Bank to ramp up climate finance

COP26 President Alok Sharma will today call on governments and financial institutions to ramp up flows of finance into those nations most vulnerable to climate impacts ahead of the COP27 Climate Summit at key International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank meetings taking place this week.

The government minister is in the US this week to attend the two influential institutions' annual meetings and call directly on finance ministers, private finance, and multilateral development banks to deliver on the promises made through the Glasgow Climate Pact, which was signed by more than 200 countries at the COP26 Climate Summit last year.

Specifically, the UK presidency of COP26 wants to see these institutions mobilise increased investment through a series of Just Energy Transition Partnerships that can support developing countries transition away from coal to renewable energy. At COP26 an $8.5bn agreement just transition deal was brokered between South Africa and a host of industrialised economy governments. Sharma is hoping further such deals could be announced at COP27 with other large emerging economies, but significant financial backing is required to enable such transition programmes.

The intervention comes as the World Bank continues to face repeated calls to undergo reforms to its business model to boost climate action, in the wake of figures which suggested the world's leading multilateral development bank could be significantly overstating its contribution to climate finance and climate sceptic comments made by its CEO David Malpass.

Sharma said the IMF and World Bank's annual meetings were a "critical moment" when multilateral institutions could "refocus their support" for developing countries already facing the "devastating impacts" of climate change.

"Against the backdrop of ongoing global energy security challenges, organisations like the IMF and World Bank must do all they can to help developing countries move further and faster in tackling climate change, to support resilient economies powered by clean, renewable energy systems," he said. "This includes extending support for Just Energy Transition Partnerships (JETPs), country-led partnerships supported by G7 nations that will help decarbonise economies and accelerate the transition from fossil fuels to clean, renewable energy."

In a speech that has been billed as his last in his role as COP president, Sharma is set to outline the climate finance priorities ahead of the climate talks taking place next month, where the UK will officially hand over the COP presidency to host nation Egypt.

The address to the Wilson Center think tank will see the politician expound on how the international system can support faster action in line with the Paris Agreement and Glasgow Climate Pact.

Climate finance is expected to dominate proceedings in Sharm El-Sheikh next month, with developing countries expected to double down on calls for increased funding for climate resilience measures and the introduction of an international loss and damage finance facility that will enable them to better respond to climate impacts that have been overwhelmingly caused by industrialised nations.

Richer nations have collectively failed to meet their promise - chalked up in 2009 - to mobilise $100bn a year in support of poorer countries. In Egypt, pressure will be on these countries to set out how they intend to meet the goal, and commit to an even greater annual climate finance target for 2025 onwards.

During the meetings in Washington, the Sharma will attend a roundtable on financing the energy transition with ministers from developing countries, address the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action, host a JETP roundtable with civil society and attend a Sustainable Markets Initiative discussion, the government confirmed.

After events wrap up in Washington, Sharma is also set to attend the Breakthrough Energy Summit in Seattle, where he is to discuss the importance of energy innovation opportunities in emerging markets.

The meetings come amidst ongoing concerns over the future directions of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, which saw many of the world's largest financial firms commit to net zero targets. However, some of large banks are reportedly now reviewing their involvement with the group after it moved to strengthen its membership criteria to better ensure banks and investors really are pursuing credible net zero strategies and minimising their exposure to high carbon assets.