IBM
No more heavy metals? New IBM battery chemistry research could address mineral sourcing concerns
The design is free of cobalt, an increasingly controversial material, plus Mercedes-Benz is involved in the next phase of testing
IBM traces passage of the Mayflower with self-guided ship
Project will collect data on wildlife and ocean plastics, as well as test the potential for unmanned vessels to cut cost and emissions from research voyages
Baffled by bins? Students design AI rubbish sorting assistant to boost recycling quality
A zoo near Winchester is trialing a recycling solution that scans rubbish and tells visitors what bin to put it in
VW joins blockchain group in bid to boost sustainability of EVs
Motor giant joins IBM and Ford in industry group that plans to use blockchain technology to sustainably source rare earth metals for EV batteries
IBM chemists have found a faster way to recycle plastics, even stuff coated with residue
The technology was born at the company's research centre in California
SEAT and IBM develop phone app to encourage greener city travel
VW-owned car brand teams up with IT giant IBM to develop phone app aimed at helping users make greener urban travel choices
Why IBM obsesses over energy efficiency
Plus, perspective on why the cloud software giant doesn't use unbundled renewable energy certificates
IBM reveals how it has slashed emissions by over a third since 2005
Tech giant says it has met ambitious climate goals four years early and is stepping up renewables investment
IBM extends Green Horizons air pollution program
Program which uses big data technologies to map air pollution and optimise renewable energy output expanded into India and the UK
How IBM uses local weather forecasts to boost clean energy
Wind farm operators create more accurate predictions about clean power generation using IBM's HyRef technology
IBM, Microsoft boast breakthroughs in quest for greener cloud
New innovations from the tech giants will allow businesses to make their cloud computing more environmentally sound
IBM taps Big Data to boost renewable power output
Hybrid Renewable Energy Forecasting promises to increase output from wind and solar projects by around 10 per cent through accurate weather forecasting
With IBM, Montpellier asks citizens to 'author' a smart city
French city reveals how citizens are embracing smarter and greener infrastructure
IBM tackles M2M's big data challenge
Orchestrating millions of messages generated by the Internet of Things is no small task
IBM buys from its own supply of recycled electronics
IT giant reveals how it is making use of recycled equipment in its own data centres
IBM unveils cheap solar system with promise to harness 2,000 suns
New concentrated solar technology borrows supercomputer cooling system to achieve 80 per cent efficiency
IBM, HP, Sprint retain top spots in Newsweek Green Rankings
Technology and finance firms command top spots on annual list assessing corporates' green performance
IBM saves £28m from energy-efficiency measures in one year
Corporate sustainability report reveals IBM has exceeded CO2-saving target one year early
IBM's lighting and data centre projects reap huge energy savings
Computing giant has also reduced emissions over 16 per cent since 2005, well ahead of its 2012 target
IBM trials advanced building management technology
Canadian campus debuts new building management software system that promises to slash energy use
Solar Frontier eyes thin-film starring role
Just days after clinching GE partnership, Japanese solar firm signs deal to develop cheap cells with IBM
IBM debuts expanded building energy management porfolio
Big Blue claims live data dashboards will allow organisations to better track and address their buildings' energy usage
Poll: Businesses failing with sustainability messaging
Survey finds that almost half of people believe communication promoting sustainable lifestyles is "contradictory"
Prince's Start campaign to host UK green business summit
IBM will lead the summit, which aims to develop new ideas for sustainable economic growth through a collaborative approach