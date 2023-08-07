Global sustainability consulting market tops $45bn

Tech firms are increasingly dominating the fast-growing global sustainability consulting market, according to a new analysis which reveals that the global market grew 9.8 per cent last year to pass the $45bn mark for the first time.

A report late last month from global research firm Source found that spending on sustainability-related consultancy services rose sharply last year, despite considerable economic headwinds worldwide. The report forecast a compound annual growth rate for the sustainability consulting sector of eight per cent through to 2026, as corporates prepare for more demanding environmental reporting regulations, investment in clean technologies continues to boom, and the transition towards net zero emissions builds momentum.

Joel Bradbury, a writer and analyst from Source, said global tech consulting firms such as IBM, Accenture, and Deloitte are seeing their market share increase, largely due to the growing importance of technology and related services in enabling effective tracking of environmental performance and driving down emissions.

According to Source's figures, growth in 2022 revolved around clean technology and the development of new eco-friendly infrastructure services, with demand for technology transformation consultancy services expanding 10.5 per cent to $7.8bn and spending on infrastructure services growing 10.3 per cent to $8.4bn.

"Firstly, organisations are focusing their investments on clean technology, emissions reporting, and supply chain efficiency, and it's likely they see tech consulting firms as having the relevant expertise," Bradbury explained.

"Secondly, it suggests a preference for large firms - specifically ones that can offer comprehensive end-to-end solutions, combining business expertise with sustainability know-how."

Source also found that the financial services and manufacturing sectors were the top users of external sustainability support, spending $11.4bn and $10.7bn, respectively.

Both sectors are projected to achieve compound annual growth rates of between eight and nine per cent to 2026, the report said, as they look to navigate new reporting rules and ramp up investment in clean technologies.

The research also revealed that while North America and Europe remain the biggest markets for sustainability consulting overall, the Middle East market is the fastest moving - recording an 11.7 per cent increase in value to $1.37bn in 2022.

Bradbury said regulatory deadlines - such as EU rules mandating accurate emissions reporting for organisations operating within Europe from 2025 - are play a major role in driving the increased use of sustainability consultants.

"There is a drive to track and reduce emissions, which has led to significant investments in sustainability infrastructure and technology services," he said. "Both areas experienced double-digit growth in 2022 and are currently the most sought-after consulting services."

However, he also warned the challenging economic backdrop was having an impact on the market. "Our research has found that around a third of organisations surveyed said their confidence remained unaffected by the economic environment," he said. "For those unaffected organisations, the sustainability function was one of their top three priority areas for significant investment. But, for organisations lacking confidence, it is considered the least important area for investment. This reinforces what we've been hearing - financial pressures force sustainability further down the list of priorities."

Bradbury added that an improvement in the economic outlook should result in a further boost to investment in sustainability consulting.

"The majority of consulting clients we've recently surveyed said that the economic environment had improved over the last three months - even those with reduced business confidence," he said. "This all suggests that the market for sustainability consulting work should only grow - especially as regulatory deadlines approach."

In related news, The FT reported today that venture capital investment in carbon accounting firms exploded from $60m in 2020 to $767m in 2022, according to data from PitchBook.

Moreover, the trend has continued into 2023, with $333m already invested in carbon accounting specialists to date this year.

