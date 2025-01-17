IBM and L'Oréal join forces to give sustainable cosmetics an AI makeover

clock • 2 min read
Credit: L’Oréal
Image:

Credit: L’Oréal

New partnership will help beauty company meet its L’Oréal for the Future target of basking more of its product formulas from bio-sourced materials by 2030

Global beauty giant L'Oréal has announced it has teamed up with tech giant IBM to use AI to enhance the formulas of its cosmetic products by sourcing raw materials that deliver energy and waste reductions....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Green hydrogen: Hygen secures 'multi-million pound' boost from HSBC to fuel UK growth

'Planetary Insolvency': GDP could face a 50 per cent hit unless world acts now to curb emissions, report warns

Most read
01

Government advances plans to power up first nuclear fusion power plant by 2040

16 January 2025 • 4 min read
02

Reports: Biden confirms $74bn of climate funding ahead of Trump inauguration

16 January 2025 • 3 min read
03

Amazon claims title of world's biggest corporate renewables buyer for fifth year running

16 January 2025 • 3 min read
04

Octopus Energy reports 144 per cent jump in heat pump inquiries

16 January 2025 • 2 min read
05

'Planetary Insolvency': GDP could face a 50 per cent hit unless world acts now to curb emissions, report warns

16 January 2025 • 5 min read

More on Technology

Study: Do businesses know how much power their AI systems are using?
Technology

Study: Do businesses know how much power their AI systems are using?

New survey highlights how only 13 per cent of firms are tracking their AI-related energy consumption

Amber Rolt
clock 16 January 2025 • 3 min read
Octopus Energy reports 144 per cent jump in heat pump inquiries
Technology

Octopus Energy reports 144 per cent jump in heat pump inquiries

Energy giant reveals over 200,000 homeowners enquired about heat pumps last year, as industry figures show almost 60,000 were installed in 2024

James Murray
James Murray
clock 16 January 2025 • 2 min read
AI Opportunities Action Plan: Government launches AI Energy Council
Technology

AI Opportunities Action Plan: Government launches AI Energy Council

Wide-ranging new strategy includes plans to boost investment in clean energy capacity and explore the use of small modular reactors to power AI data centres

James Murray
James Murray
clock 13 January 2025 • 4 min read