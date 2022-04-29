'Most complex operating environment in modern business': Survey reveals firms are ramping up green supply chain efforts

Companies are increasingly searching for ways to modernise their value chains in response to the pandemic, inflation, and supply challenges by incorporating deeper monitoring processes and technologies and prioritising environmental sustainability, a major survey of supply chain officers indicates.

Released yesterday, the survey results show chief supply chain officers (CSCOs) at major US firms are facing significant challenges in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, in addition to global economic headwinds from soaring energy costs, supply constraints, and the geopolitical volatility.

But the survey also indicates many supply chain officers are, as a result, planning to incorporate deeper monitoring of their value chains and processes, in addition to implementing energy efficiency, renewable energy, and circular economy measures to drive down costs and emissions.

The survey was carried out by technology giant IBM alongside data processing company Celonis and analysis firm Oxford Economics. The results are based on responses from 500 CSCOs across 10 industries worldwide: banking, consumer products, manufacturing, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, healthcare, electronics, industrial products, and automotive.

Jonathan Wright, managing partner for finance and supply chain transformation at IBM Consulting, said the confluence of post-Covid-19 challenges, inflation and supply issues, security, and sustainability "has led to the most complex operating environment in modern business".

"This has forced organisations to rethink and rebuild their supply chains to be more agile, efficient, and sustainable," he said, while arguing that technology and data were "key to not only evaluating current workflows and inefficiencies, but in identifying new opportunities as well".

Of the 500 CSCOs quizzed for the survey, 80 per cent said demand volatility was a top challenge, while 77 per cent cited increasing transportation and logistics costs, which they warned were leading to missed opportunities and rising costs for businesses.

However, precisely two thirds said environmental sustainability remained a core element of their overall business value, and more than half - 51 per cent - said they would be willing to sacrifice short term profits to improve the sustainability of their supply chain and business.

On average, these respondents said they would be willing to sacrifice around five per cent of their firm's profit, which would equate to around $22bn for US Fortune 500 companies in one year, according to IBM.

Many appear to believe that investing in sustainability initiatives in supply chains can reap significant environmental and business benefits, the survey findings suggest. The top three expected benefits that are expected to result from supply chain sustainability initiatives were identified as complying with environmental regulation, reducing reputational risk, and driving new innovation.

As a result, 47 per cent plan to initiate full lifecycle design of their materials and products to expand re-use of materials and reduce waste, and 44 per cent said they plan to improve the energy efficiency of their products and services, the survey found.

Moreover, 35 per cent said they aimed to develop new products and services based on renewable energy components, and 30 per cent expect to engineer new zero waste products and services.

Many CSCOs polled believe that better, real-time monitoring and reporting on environmental and social sustainability performance across their supply chains is required to realise these benefits, with 55 per cent of respondents stating that they expect to implement such processes within the next three years.

Technology is expected to play a key role in this regard, with 72 per cent stating that they expect their processes and workflows to be automated in next three to five years, while 27 per cent expect their workflows to be AI enabled in the same timeframe, rising to 33 per cent by 2030.

By 2025, 83 per cent said they planned to introduce AI-enabled, real-time inventory management, while 81 per cent are already looking to AI-enabled processes for real-time demand assessments, and 74 per cent believe hybrid cloud technologies are crucial to digitising their supply chains.

Janina Nakladal, global director of sustainability at Celonis, said eliminating inefficiencies from core supply chain processes "represents an enormous opportunity for reducing carbon emissions at scale", and argued digital technologies had a huge role to play in doing so.

"Chief supply chain officers know they need to adapt, and in many cases are, but they often don't have the insight they need to truly understand where changes need to be made­ - and lack the toolset to drive the change," she said. "Our research shows that currently-available technology - process mining and hybrid clouds - can give CSCOs this insight to wholly transform their supply chains."