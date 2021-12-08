'What we need now is the Lorax': IBM sustainability chief Wayne Balta on mining data for environment and the rise of greenwash

Cecilia Keating
clock • 9 min read
The IBM research battery lab in Almaden, Silicon Valley | Credit: IBM
Image:

The IBM research battery lab in Almaden, Silicon Valley | Credit: IBM

IBM's vice president of corporate environmental affairs sits down with BusinessGreen to discuss the tech giant's sustainability agenda

IBM Corporation's sustainability lead Wayne Balta has been hooked by the corporate environmental agenda since the late 1980s, when as a relatively junior staff member he was tasked with researching the...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Survey: Public wants to see greater investment in technological carbon removal solutions

'Massive challenge of translation': David Shukman warns complex language could hold back net zero transition

Most read
01

'Significant milestone': United Airlines flies passenger aircraft using 100 per cent biofuel engine

02 December 2021 • 3 min read
02

BP scales up investment in biogas distribution with deal to acquire stake in Gasrec

02 December 2021 • 2 min read
03

'Count Us In': BCG, Bloomberg, Deloitte, and NatWest join initiative rallying employees to drive climate action

02 December 2021 • 2 min read
04

Drax boosts biomass ambition with plan to double production of wood pellets

03 December 2021 • 3 min read
05

UK's post-Brexit farming subsidy plan draws anger from green groups

02 December 2021 • 5 min read

More on Technology

BG Deputy Editor Michael Holder speaks to David Shuckman
Marketing

'Massive challenge of translation': David Shukman warns complex language could hold back net zero transition

Opening session at BusinessGreen's Net Zero Culture summit sees former BBC science editor call on climate communicators to take care when 'translating' environmental concepts and terms for the wider public

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 07 December 2021 • 3 min read
BT is targeting net zero across its entire business and value chain by 2040 | Credit: BT
Technology

BT takes aim at slashing 60 million tonnes of customers' CO2 by 2030

Technology and telecoms giant announces fresh climate goals as it accelerates efforts to achieve net zero value chain by 2040

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 07 December 2021 • 2 min read
The survey suggest fossil fuels are increasingly struggling to attract talent due to shift environmental attitudes
Skills

Research: Oil and gas recruiters struggling to fill job roles as workers eye renewables

Poll of nearly 17,000 energy companies, workers and recruiters reveals more than half of oil and gas workers who want to leave industry are eyeing a future career in renewables

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 01 December 2021 • 2 min read