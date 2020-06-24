House of Lords
Natalie Bennett becomes second Green in the Lords
Former Green Party leader will join Baroness Jenny Jones as the second Green Party member of the Lords
Peers for the Planet: House of Lords plots climate focus
"Peers for the Planet" will exist both as a parliamentary group and a non-profit organisation
Government defeat: Peers rebel to uphold green powers post-Brexit
BREAKING: House of Lords inflicts yet another body blow on the government's Withdrawal Bill, approving amendment insisting environmental standards and powers are upheld after Brexit
Green Brexit: Lords demand tougher environmental rules
Government suffers damaging defeat in Lords over Withdrawal Bill amendments
Nuclear defeat: Lords vote for Euratom withdrawal 'backstop'
Government plans to leave European nuclear agreement after Brexit suffer setback as Peers vote through amendment that would allow for a pause until alternative arrangements are agreed
Parliament's role in delivering a green Brexit
It's up to MPs and peers to ensure the Withdrawal Bill helps to ensure a green Brexit, argues Lord Krebs
Brexit puts UK nuclear industry 'at risk', warn MPs
UK's impending exit from European Atomic Energy Community could have severe ramifications for Britain's nuclear power industry, and wider decarbonisation efforts
'Confused', 'misconceived', 'slanted': Green experts slam House of Lords electricity market report
The paper - which calls for a "flexible" approach to decarbonisation and for energy prices to take top priority in decision making - accused of cherry picking data and making "out-of-date claims"
Government complacency risks damaging UK environment, peers warn in Brexit paper
House of Lords committee warns additional enforcement mechanisms must be put in place after Britain leaves the EU to ensure UK environmental standards are upheld