'Long-overdue': Green groups urge government to tackle flaring through Energy Bill amendment

clock • 3 min read
'Long-overdue': Green groups urge government to tackle flaring through Energy Bill amendment

Green groups back Lords amendments to deliver earlier ban of oil and gas industry flaring and tackle methane emissions

Green groups have joined forces to signal their support for an amendment to the Energy Bill, which would accelerate the prohibition of venting and flaring in the oil and gas sector in a bid to slash UK...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Pilkington plots 'multimillion pound' green upgrade to Merseyside glass factory

Canopy scores $60m backing to scale-up greener alternatives to paper, pulp and viscose

Most read
01

Study: UK councils lagging behind on green home retrofit support

17 April 2023 • 4 min read
02

Abatable snaps up Ecosphere+ to create expanded carbon credit trading platform

17 April 2023 • 2 min read
03

Maeve Aerospace unveils new designs for emission-free electric aircraft

14 April 2023 • 1 min read
04

Lego lays first bricks for $1bn 'carbon neutral' toy factory in US

14 April 2023 • 2 min read
05

Corporate leaders are greenwashing - and they know it

14 April 2023 • 3 min read

More on Policy

'Accelerate the phase out': How the G7 cooled on fossil fuels as the answer to the energy crisis
Policy

'Accelerate the phase out': How the G7 cooled on fossil fuels as the answer to the energy crisis

G7 Energy and Environment Ministers acknowledge energy crisis requires reduction in global gas demand and reiterate support for clean tech, but stop short of setting out roadmap for phasing out fossil fuel power

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 17 April 2023 • 9 min read
Credit: Principle Power
Policy

Government eyes reforms to crucial clean power auctions

Government says potential reforms to flagship Contracts for Difference scheme would 'improve energy security and drive investment', but industry fears upcoming auction faces severe cost challenges

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 17 April 2023 • 7 min read
A global clean tech race is underway - why does the UK seem to be sitting on the sidelines?
Policy

A global clean tech race is underway - why does the UK seem to be sitting on the sidelines?

The UK's plan to delay its green industrial strategy to the autumn is reckless, writes ECIU's Gareth Redmond-King

Gareth Redmond-King, ECIU
clock 17 April 2023 • 6 min read