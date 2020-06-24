heat
New York is kicking California's butt in building electrification
America's twin economic hubs have started a race to electrify their buildings - and so far the Big Apple is winning
No more business-as-usual: Report forecasts turbulence on route to net-zero goal
UK Energy Research Centre study analyses extent of disruption that will be necessary across heat, transport, power, and construction sectors to meet climate goals
Could greener heat help tackle fuel poverty?
Dr Rose Chard of the Energy Systems Catapult explores how to tackle the twin challenge of fuel poverty and heat system decarbonisation
As the world bakes, more than a billion people lack access to cooling, UN warns
UN report points to huge health risks from heatwaves, but also highlights economic opportunities from developing green cooling systems
Heat network customers pay less for energy, government survey shows
BEIS survey of heat network consumers finds they are on average pay less for energy than non-heat network consumers