'We need to act now': UK government urged to prepare for heatwaves or risk 'breaking point'

A repeat of last summer's heatwaves in the UK could drive first responders and the healthcare system, transport infrastructure, and the utility sector to "breaking point", a sobering new report today has warned.

The research, led by the Place-Based Climate Action Network (PCAN) in tandem with the British Red Cross, found that responses to extreme heat in 2022 would "not have been as effective" had conditions lasted longer or hit higher temperatures.

Stakeholders from local authorities, first responders, utility companies and the transport sector participating in the research also cautioned that England is not prepared to withstand repeat events, particularly if they occur more frequently at the same magnitude and duration, as it becoming increasingly likely due to climate change.

Maximum temperatures in the UK exceeded 40C for the first time on record in July 2022, with over 2,800 excess deaths recorded among those aged 65-years and over and more than 3,270 excess deaths across all ages in total, marking the highest excess mortality figure during prolonged hot periods since the Heatwave Plan for England was introduced in 2004.

And with new research suggesting that the world is highly likely to experience 1.5C of warming inside the next five years, and just over a fifth of the world's projected population by the end of the century on track to face "dangerous" average temperatures, the risk of dangerous heatwave and other volatile weather impacts is only set to increase in the coming years.

Published on the first day of the meteorological summer, the report highlights a number of priorities for government and local authorities to better prepare and bolster the UK's resilience to heatwaves, such as updating heatwave policies and guidance, creating local, regional and national extreme heat action plans and stopping public budget cuts.

Moreover, the report urges government to improve public communication, education and engagement, and identify and understand influences on vulnerable groups to reduce heat disadvantage and vulnerability.

PCAN co-director Candice Howarth, head of local climate action at the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at LSE, stressed that though the UK does not have a history of climate adaptation to cope with extreme heat, it must now top agendas for the government, organisations, cities and the public alike.

"Our research shows that government needs joined up thinking when it comes to managing extreme heat in the UK and needs to make large scale changes to policy beyond the newly published UKHSA Adverse Weather and Health plan and consider impacts and responses beyond health across society, if we are going to avoid excess deaths, shocks to the economy and breakdown in public services in this and future summers," she said.

Ellie Murtagh, UK climate adaptation lead at the British Red Cross, added that while many may welcome spells of hot weather, the damage it can cause is too often ignored.

"Last summer saw record breaking temperatures impacting communities across the UK, as well as droughts and wildfires affecting many areas," she said. "As the brief highlights, we need to improve communication and education for communities and individuals on how to prepare for and manage heat risk.

"We need to be ready for future heatwaves, and this means advanced planning, preparation and early action with a joined-up approach across voluntary and community sector organisations, local government and communities. As the research highlights, we need to act now. We all have a role to play to help the UK prepare for and manage heat risk."

These calls join similar warnings from the National Drought Group just last week urging the government, regulators, and water companies to engage in greater collaboration and forward planning to ensure country does not run dry this summer.

Recent estimates from the Climate Change Committee (CCC) suggest that between 7,000 and 42,000 jobs could be lost in UK agriculture unless livestock farms are supported to adapt to new conditions and ways of working.

The government is due to update its climate change adaptation plan later this year. However, responding to today's research study, a Cabinet Office spokesperson stressed that both the government and emergency services are "well prepared" for any future heatwaves.



"Since last summer's hot weather, we have worked across government to identify and implement lessons," the government said in a statement. "This included the publication of the UK Health Security Agency's Adverse Weather and Health Plan, which contains guidance on extreme heat and outlines how everyone can work together to respond to heatwaves."

