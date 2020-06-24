healthcare
Vegan, compostable bandages? Meet the firm healing the planet one plaster at a time
James Dutton started making eco-friendly plasters from bamboo fibre in his kitchen four years' ago - now the brand is available in 36 countries around the world
HSBC: Climate-related health costs could near $10tr by 2050
Climate impacts are set to exacerbate strain that ageing populations are already placing on health systems in 11 key emerging economies, according to a major new report from HSBC
Net zero: Global healthcare sector emits more than 500 coal power plants
Climate impact of global healthcare sector laid bare in study which argues disease prevention and net zero efforts should be closely linked
Cleaner, healthier, and safer - how companies are driving change
Liontrust's Mike Appleby argues the companies best prepared for future market turbulence are those working to make life cleaner, healthier, and safer
SDG3: Addicted to tobacco
BNP Paribas' Trevor Allen investigates whether responsible investment can include shares in tobacco companies
Why measurement is the first step towards clean air
We need to create a new, consistent language to talk about clean air as a form of natural capital, argues Nesta's Tris Dyson
SDG3: The secret to a greener, healthier office
However large or small a company is, there are simple ways to cut its environmental impact and boost employee wellbeing, argues Claire McLoughlin from the UK Health Alliance on Climate Change
NHS to assess benefits of smart meters for dementia and mental health patients
Government highlights research on how energy use data gleaned from smart meters can be used to better monitor at-home dementia and mental health patients
NHS pledges to cut particulate pollution from fleet under new 10-year plan
National Health Service promises to cut air pollution from ambulances and other vehicles 20 per cent by 2024 as part of drive for better air quality
SDG3: The green challenge of holistic health
Many businesses have chosen to focus on the global goal targeting health, but efforts to link health with environmental and social considerations are at an early stage
Faculty of Public Health divests from fossil fuels
The professional body said its investments in fossil fuel companies were not compatible with its role to improve public health and wellbeing
Doctor's orders: Could more time with nature deliver a workplace boost?
An Environment Agency project found nature-based activities boosted mental well-being and nature awareness - could businesses benefit too?
Centrica: New energy tech could deliver half of UK industry's carbon targets
Battery storage, onsite renewables and energy efficiency measures could help slash CO2 across healthcare, industry and hospitality, according to new analysis