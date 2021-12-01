Deloitte and AstraZeneca join fresh drive to tackle healthcare waste and emissions

The manufacturing and supply of medicines accounts for 20 per cent of the NHS's carbon footprint, according to SMP

Deloitte and AstraZeneca have both joined a new not-for-profit body announced yesterday which is aiming to improve the environmental sustainability of the global healthcare sector and drive down medical waste.

Dubbed the Sustainable Medicines Partnership (SMP), the initiative plans to launch a four-year program in 2022 focused on developing evidence-based solutions to reducing medical waste and cutting greenhouse gas emissions, it announced yesterday.

The SMP's work will focus on measuring the carbon impact of medicines, which is currently estimated to make up 20 per cent of the NHS's carbon footprint, as well as addressing the waste created by packaging and the disposal of unused medicines, it said.

Previous research has found that 90 per cent of medicines are effective for an average of five years longer than their expiry date, after which they must be destroyed. Medical waste is also often caused by uncollected prescriptions and medicines lost to logistics, delivery and supply chain problems, while medicine packaging is also raraly recycled, SMP said.

The partnership therefore aims to raise awareness of these issues within the industry and rally companies to work together to implement change, with further partners from academia, the recycling industry, and hospital trusts set to be announced over the coming months.

The public-private collaboration was founded by Dr Nazeen Rahman, CEO of healthcare solutions lab YewMaker, who is also a non-executive director at AstraZeneca. "Every year we throw away billions of medicines that are safe to use and desperately needed, and most medicines packaging is not recycled," said Rahman. "It is a huge waste of money and natural resources and a major contributor to healthcare's greenhouse gas emissions. We can make medicines more sustainable, but only through partnership, collective stewardship, commitment, and action. YewMaker is delighted to welcome Deloitte and AstraZeneca as strategic collaborators in the SMP and look forward to working with them to develop practical, scalable solutions."