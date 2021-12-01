Deloitte and AstraZeneca join fresh drive to tackle healthcare waste and emissions

clock • 2 min read
The manufacturing and supply of medicines accounts for 20 per cent of the NHS's carbon footprint, according to SMP
Image:

The manufacturing and supply of medicines accounts for 20 per cent of the NHS's carbon footprint, according to SMP

Sustainable Medicines Partnership to launch four year programme next year aimed at developing greener solutions in healthcare sector

Deloitte and AstraZeneca have both joined a new not-for-profit body announced yesterday which is aiming to improve the environmental sustainability of the global healthcare sector and drive down medical waste.

Dubbed the Sustainable Medicines Partnership (SMP), the initiative plans to launch a four-year program in 2022 focused on developing evidence-based solutions to reducing medical waste and cutting greenhouse gas emissions, it announced yesterday.

The SMP's work will focus on measuring the carbon impact of medicines, which is currently estimated to make up 20 per cent of the NHS's carbon footprint, as well as addressing the waste created by packaging and the disposal of unused medicines, it said.

Previous research has found that 90 per cent of medicines are effective for an average of five years longer than their expiry date, after which they must be destroyed. Medical waste is also often caused by uncollected prescriptions and medicines lost to logistics, delivery and supply chain problems, while medicine packaging is also raraly recycled, SMP said.

The partnership therefore aims to raise awareness of these issues within the industry and rally companies to work together to implement change, with further partners from academia, the recycling industry, and hospital trusts set to be announced over the coming months.

The public-private collaboration was founded by Dr Nazeen Rahman, CEO of healthcare solutions lab YewMaker, who is also a non-executive director at AstraZeneca. "Every year we throw away billions of medicines that are safe to use and desperately needed, and most medicines packaging is not recycled," said  Rahman. "It is a huge waste of money and natural resources and a major contributor to healthcare's greenhouse gas emissions. We can make medicines more sustainable, but only through partnership, collective stewardship, commitment, and action. YewMaker is delighted to welcome Deloitte and AstraZeneca as strategic collaborators in the SMP and look forward to working with them to develop practical, scalable solutions."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Bea Tridimas

View profile
More from Bea Tridimas

Morrisons to feed hens with insects in push for 'carbon neutral' eggs

Clean hydrogen company receives £26m boost from investors

Most read
01

Cornish Lithium snaps up £18m of investment in bid to boost UK lithium supplies

29 November 2021 • 2 min read
02

Agriculture: The blind spot in the COP26 methane deal

29 November 2021 • 5 min read
03

Impact unicorns: Green firms dominate list of UK's most valuable tech start-ups

28 November 2021 • 3 min read
04

AstraZeneca UK injects £2m into forestry planting in England and Scotland

30 November 2021 • 4 min read
05

Electric vehicle startup Nio inks battery swap station deal with Shell

26 November 2021 • 2 min read

More on Management

Better Origins' insect farms contain millions of nutrient rich beasties for hens to feed on | Credit: Morrisons
Waste

Morrisons to feed hens with insects in push for 'carbon neutral' eggs

The supermarket is aiming to slash the carbon impact of its eggs by replacing soya feed with a insects at 10 UK egg farms

Bea Tridimas
clock 01 December 2021 • 3 min read
Green Jobs Barometer: PwC launches interactive tool to track growth of UK's green jobs market
Skills

Green Jobs Barometer: PwC launches interactive tool to track growth of UK's green jobs market

Tool highlights regional disparities in nascent green jobs market, as well as concern among many workers that their jobs will disappear

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 30 November 2021 • 4 min read
Global Briefing: German coalition deal places climate action at heart of government's agenda
Management

Global Briefing: German coalition deal places climate action at heart of government's agenda

James Murray
James Murray
clock 26 November 2021 • 5 min read