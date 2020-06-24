greenhouse gas emissions
Going green: Just Eat delivers massive spike in vegan orders
Just Eat data shows a 50 per cent year-on-year increase in orders of vegan dishes through January to March
Fleet of top firms launch project to design ammonia-fuelled ship
Ammonia and hydrogen are seen as potential alternative fuels that could slash emissions from the shipping industry
UNEP: Paris Agreement will fail without deep CO2 cuts before 2030
UNEP warns 1.5C global warming target could be out of reach by 2030 unless nations urgently step up climate action
Climate goals at risk amid rising global energy demand, report warns
Capgemini's overview of global energy markets acknowledges strong growth in renewable sources, but warns much of the world remains hooked on fossil fuels as energy demand rises
EU greenhouse gas emissions fall two per cent in 2018
Latest preliminary estimates show continued fall in emissions across the EU, but spark concern about slow progress on transport and energy
Andrea Leadsom overrules Planning Inspectorate to push through Drax coal to gas conversion
Business Secretary grants consent for Drax to convert coal units into gas generators at Yorkshire plant, despite Planning Inspectorate opposing proposals on climate grounds
Government to pump £200m into EV charge points
First £70m will double number of rapid chargers by 2024
Co-op steps up climate goals with 1.5C Science-Based Target
Supermarket has promised to halve its greenhouse gas emissions by 2025
Road transport and aviation drive uptick in EU greenhouse gases
EU greenhouse gas emissions rose 0.7 per cent in 2017 compared to the previous year new data reveals
Dropping red meat from one meal a week could slash emissions eight per cent, study shows
Encouraging UK consumers to swap red meat for plant-based alternatives for just one additional meal a week could slash the UK's emissions by more than eight per cent, a new analysis has found
Carbon crunch: Slowdown in UK emissions reductions raises fresh questions
UK emissions may be on their longest falling streak in modern history, but signs are growing that a new wave of climate policies and investments are urgently needed
Brexit: Government draws up 'no-deal' pollution monitoring rules
UK businesses which produce or trade products containing harmful gases will need to register online in event of no-deal
UK greenhouse gas emissions dip, but transport remains biggest emitter
UK GHG emissions fell 2.7 per cent overall in 2017, but latest official figures show progress on transport still stuck in the slow lane
New plant-focused diet would 'transform' planet's future, say scientists
'Planetary health diet' would prevent millions of deaths a year and avoid climate change
World must treble emissions reduction efforts to avert climate disaster, UN warns
'Emissions gap' between current pollution rates and pace of decarbonisation needed for a safe and stable climate is higher than ever, UN scientists report
Lift off: Mitsubishi greenhouse gas 'hunting' satellite set for launch
IBUKI-2 satellite is designed to observe CO2 and methane concentrations around the world under a joint project with the Japanese government
Transport proves achilles heel for EU decarbonisation
European Environment Agency data records 0.4 per cent fall in 2016, but warns emissions may have risen 2017
Has the IMO done enough to chart a course towards greener shipping?
Fraught talks see sector finally agreeing to halve emissions by 2050, but target is far from ambition level sought by the EU and others and implementation remains a challenge
Global shipping sector agrees historic greenhouse gas emissions plan
BREAKING: IMO formally adopts deal brokered by national governments that would target 50 per cent cut in emissions by 2050 - but challenges lie ahead
Shell confirms its greenhouse gas emissions rose in 2017
Both direct and indirect emissions from oil giant's global activities ticked up last year, according to its latest sustainability report
Beware the unconscious recoupling: It's time to double down on decarbonisation efforts
Recent emissions data reveals a worrying global trend re-tying emissions to economic growth
State lawmakers hit back at EPA moves to relax car emission standards
Trump administration decision on Monday to roll back Obama-era vehicle emission standards sparks vocal opposition from US state governors, attorney generals, and mayors
'Fantastic': UK emissions drop in 2017 as wind and solar power hit record highs
Provisional government statistics confirm greenhouse gases now as low as they were in 1890, with wind and solar becoming UK's second biggest source of electricity
Addressing city consumption key to climate action, research suggests
C40 research reveals cities may have a 60 per cent larger carbon footprint than previously estimated