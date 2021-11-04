Any hopes fuelled by this week's snap analysis of the climate pledges made at COP26 suggesting the world may be edging towards keeping temperature increases below 2C were provided with a major reality check today, following the publication of a new study detailing how global emissions have rebounded sharply from the Covid crisis.

The Global Carbon Project, which brings together leading climate scientists from around the world, published an update this morning predicting that global carbon emissions in 2021 are set to rebound close to pre-Covid levels.

According to the report, fossil carbon emissions dropped by 5.4 per cent in 2020 amid Covid lockdowns, but researchers expect to see an increase of 4.9 per cent this year to 36.4 billion tonnes.

Emissions from coal and gas use are set to grow more in 2021 than they fell in 2020, but emissions from oil use remain below 2019 levels, the report revealed.

As such, the research team warned that emissions could rise again in 2022 if road transport and aviation emissions return towards pre-pandemic levels and coal use remains stable, dealing a blow to hopes that 2019 will prove to be the peak year for global emissions.

"The rapid rebound in emissions as economies recover from the pandemic reinforces the need for immediate global action on climate change," said Professor Pierre Friedlingstein, of Exeter's Global Systems Institute, who led the study. "The rebound in global fossil CO2 emissions in 2021 reflects a return towards the pre-Covid fossil-based economy. Investments in the green economy in post-Covid recovery plans of some countries have been insufficient so far, on their own, to avoid a substantial return close to pre-Covid emissions."

Prof Corinne Le Quéré, Royal Society Research Professor at UEA's School of Environmental Sciences and a contributor to the analysis, said "a lot of progress has been made in decarbonising global energy since the Paris Agreement was adopted in 2015, plus renewables is the only energy source that continued to grow during the pandemic". But she also stressed that "new investments and strong climate policy now need to support the green economy much more systematically and push fossil fuels out of the equation".

The report also reiterated the scale of the challenge governments face if they are to deliver on the Paris Agreement's goal of keeping temperature increases below 1.5C.

It projected that to have a 50 per cent chance of limiting global warming to 1.5C, 1.7C and 2C, the researchers estimate the remaining "carbon budget" has now shrunk to 420 billion tonnes, 770 billion tonnes and 1,270 billion tonnes, respectively - equivalent to 11, 20 and 32 years at 2021 emissions levels.

"Reaching net zero CO2 emissions by 2050 entails cutting global CO2 emissions by about 1.4 billion tonnes each year on average," explained Friedlingstein. "Emissions fell by 1.9 billion tonnes in 2020 - so, to achieve net zero by 2050, we must cut emissions every year by an amount comparable to that seen during Covid. This highlights the scale of the action that is now required, and hence the importance of the COP26 discussions."

The analysis also highlighted the extent to which meeting global climate goals will be determined to a large extent by the actions of the world's largest emerging economies.

It projected that China's emissions are set to rise four per cent this year, reaching 5.5 per cent above 2019 levels and accounting for 31 per cent of global emissions, while India's emissions are projected to rise 12.6 per cent compared to 2020, reaching 4.4 per cent above 2019 and accounting for seven per cent of global emissions.

In contrast, US emissions are projected to rise 7.6 per cent compared to 2020, reaching 3.7 per cent below 2019 and accounting for 14 per cent of global emissions. Similarly, EU emissions are projected to rise 7.6 per cent compared to 2020, reaching 4.2 per cent below 2019 and accounting for seven per cent of global emissions, and the rest of the world as a whole is expected to see carbon emissions remain below 2019 levels.

However, emerging economies have consistently maintained that their historic emissions and emissions per capita remain far below those of industrialised nations, while their rising emissions are driven in large part by exports to industrialised economies.

The report came amidst signs that the 1.5C target could become a dividing line in the negotiations at COP26, with China's top negotiator Xie Zhenhua telling the BBC that "if we only focus on 1.5C, we are destroying consensus and many countries would demand a reopening of the negotiations".

However, many other nations have signalled that the 1.5C target remains critical to the talks and are pushing for an agreement for countries to update their national climate action plans well ahead of the next scheduled update in 2025 to bring them into line with 1.5C of warming.

There was also some more encouraging news from the update from the Global Carbon Project, with the team indicating that emissions from land-use change over the past decade may have been lower than previously thought.

The team said that removals by forests and soils have grown in the last two decades while emissions by deforestation and other land-use changes remained relatively stable, suggesting a recent decline in net emissions from land-use change.

The report concluded that when combining CO2 emissions from fossil sources and net land-use change, total emissions have remained relatively constant in the last decade, averaging 39.7 billion tonnes CO2, although the team stressed that there was there was a large level of uncertainty attached to the analysis of land use emissions and the report was still undergoing peer-review.