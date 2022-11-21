Highways Sector Council releases Net Zero Highways plan

clock • 2 min read
Highways Sector Council releases Net Zero Highways plan

New plan aims to slash greenhouse gas emissions from both road users and maintenance of UK highways

The Highways Sector Council (HSC) has released its new Net Zero Highways plan in which it reveals plans to curb greenhouse gas (GHG) producing activities on its highways from both road user and construction and maintenance projects.

Releasing the plan last week, the HSC said it was working to curb road user emissions through the roll out of electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, optimisation of the network to support lower carbon modes of transport, and engagement with the Department for Transport's (Dft's) Decarbonising Transport plan.

The new strategy also highlighted the need to cut carbon emissions from capital projects, with a particular focus on cement and steel used in construction projects and the diesel emissions from plant, equipment, and materials transport.

In order to address capital carbon emissions, the group said it would adhere to the PAS 2080: Carbon Management and Infrastructure standard to help manage carbon emissions from buildings and infrastructure.

It added that it will also leverage its sector wide membership to accelerate the scalable adoption of PAS 2080 as a "fundamental enabler to minimising the whole carbon footprint of highways".

In addition, HSC said that a brief has been prepared to develop practical guidance and resources to help all sector organisation align their operations and projects to PAS 2080.

John Dixon, HSC member and Jacobs' Head of Highways said that the standard is already increasingly popular across the Highways Sector and can be applied to different project types, sizes, and stages.

"If we use it as a means to facilitate consistency and collaboration at pace we stand a better chance of making a difference on time," he said.

A spokesperson for Dft said it was "encouraging to see the Highways Sector Council working to bring together industry and government bodies, aligning with the Government's commitment to decarbonise the highway network as part of the UK's net zero target by 2050".

"We are keen to see how HSC progresses this work for the benefit of the sector throughout the industry," they added.

