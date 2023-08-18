Breathe easy: Honeywell and Recipharm join forces to 'speed up' production of climate-friendly inhalers

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Partnership aims to ramp up production of Honeywell's Solstice Air asthma inhalers which use 'near-zero' climate-warming gases HFAs

Multinational conglomerate Honeywell and pharmaceutical group Recipharm have joined forces in a bid to speed up the development of respiratory inhalers using more climate-friendly propellants, the two firms announced this week.

Under the terms of the partnership, the companies plan to ramp production of a propellent developed by Honeywell, which it claims uses 99.9 per cent fewer hydrofluoroalkanes (HFAs), which are a potent greenhouse gas. 

The companies explained that at present, many of these patients are treated using which are bad for the environment due to the use of hydrofluoroalkanes (HFAs) as propellants.

Dubbed Solstice Air, the propellent uses hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) rather than HFAs that are typically found in more commonly-used pressurised metered dose inhalers (pMDIs) worldwide, according to Honeywell.

It is estimated as many as 384 million worldwide suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), while there are also around 262 million living with asthma globally, and the two firms said ramping up production of the climate-friendly inhalers opened up a major opportunity to drive down emissions of climate-warming gases.

Laura Reinhard, vice president and general manager at Honeywell, said the firm was already making "great strides to offer patients who rely on pMDIs a lower greenhouse gas solution to meet their medical needs".

"Through our collaboration with Recipharm, the increased use of near-zero global warming potential propellant used in pMDIs will help reduce the environmental impact of the life-saving medical treatments patients need, without sacrificing performance," she explained.

Honeywell said it had to date invested more than $1bn in research, development and scaling new capacity for its Solstice technology, which it said could also be used in refrigerants, blowing agents, aerosols and solvents that commonly rely on climate warming HFAs and hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs).

As such, the firm estimates its Solstice technology has helped to avoid the release of more than 326 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent into the atmosphere, which it said roughly compared to the climate impact of almost 70 million fossil fuelled passenger vehicles per year.

Such efforts underscore Honeywell's target to achieve 'carbon neutrality' across its operations and facilities by 2035, while it has also committed to ensuring 60 per cent of its new product research and development investment is directed towards environment, social and governance (ESG)-oriented outcomes for its customers.

Recipharm, meanwhile recently announced that it is expanding its inhaler development and manufacturing capabilities to accommodate increased demand from pharmaceutical companies, and that it also plans to conduct additional research at its dedicated inhalation development facilities in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA.

In addition, Recipharm said it had been been working on optimising its own Bespak valves inhalers to ensure sure they work using Honeywell's Solstice Air propellant.

Chris Hirst, president of Recipharm's advanced delivery systems business unit, said the collaboration with Honeywell "significantly accelerates and simplifies our customers' pathway to develop the next generation of low greenhouse gas pMDIs".

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.

 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Long duration energy storage: Mercia Power Response and RheEnergise eye 100MW in UK

MPs slam Ministry of Defence climate goals as 'simply not ambitious enough'

Most read
01

Dreams of heating homes or powering cars with hydrogen must be abandoned

17 August 2023 • 3 min read
02

Report: Global voluntary carbon credit market primed to reach $250bn by 2030

17 August 2023 • 4 min read
03

Ecosia adds fossil fuel label to top banks and investors in internet search results

18 August 2023 • 3 min read
04

Study: A-level students want green jobs, but struggle to afford relevant university degrees

17 August 2023 • 4 min read
05

SBTi: Companies setting science-based climate goals now make up third of global economy

17 August 2023 • 3 min read

More on Technology

Credit: iStock
Technology

BP leads $12.5m investment in green hydrogen specialist Advanced Ionics

Green hydrogen electrolyser developer also crowds in backing from Clean Energy Ventures, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and GVP Climate in series A funding round

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 16 August 2023 • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Technology

Government hands out over £3m to support green AI innovations

Government confirmed 12 projects to receive share of £1m backing alongside further funding under its AI for Decarbonisation Programme

Amber Rolt
clock 16 August 2023 • 2 min read
Swiss DAC firm Climeworks is involved in the Louisiana direct air CO2 capture project | Credits: Climeworks
Technology

Global Briefing: US to plough up to $1.2bn into two direct air CO2 capture hubs

Plus EU solar boom, the world's first mycelium factory, all the top green business news from around the world this week

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 11 August 2023 • 9 min read