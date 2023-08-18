Breathe easy: Honeywell and Recipharm join forces to 'speed up' production of climate-friendly inhalers

Multinational conglomerate Honeywell and pharmaceutical group Recipharm have joined forces in a bid to speed up the development of respiratory inhalers using more climate-friendly propellants, the two firms announced this week.

Under the terms of the partnership, the companies plan to ramp production of a propellent developed by Honeywell, which it claims uses 99.9 per cent fewer hydrofluoroalkanes (HFAs), which are a potent greenhouse gas.

The companies explained that at present, many of these patients are treated using which are bad for the environment due to the use of hydrofluoroalkanes (HFAs) as propellants.

Dubbed Solstice Air, the propellent uses hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) rather than HFAs that are typically found in more commonly-used pressurised metered dose inhalers (pMDIs) worldwide, according to Honeywell.

It is estimated as many as 384 million worldwide suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), while there are also around 262 million living with asthma globally, and the two firms said ramping up production of the climate-friendly inhalers opened up a major opportunity to drive down emissions of climate-warming gases.

Laura Reinhard, vice president and general manager at Honeywell, said the firm was already making "great strides to offer patients who rely on pMDIs a lower greenhouse gas solution to meet their medical needs".

"Through our collaboration with Recipharm, the increased use of near-zero global warming potential propellant used in pMDIs will help reduce the environmental impact of the life-saving medical treatments patients need, without sacrificing performance," she explained.

Honeywell said it had to date invested more than $1bn in research, development and scaling new capacity for its Solstice technology, which it said could also be used in refrigerants, blowing agents, aerosols and solvents that commonly rely on climate warming HFAs and hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs).

As such, the firm estimates its Solstice technology has helped to avoid the release of more than 326 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent into the atmosphere, which it said roughly compared to the climate impact of almost 70 million fossil fuelled passenger vehicles per year.

Such efforts underscore Honeywell's target to achieve 'carbon neutrality' across its operations and facilities by 2035, while it has also committed to ensuring 60 per cent of its new product research and development investment is directed towards environment, social and governance (ESG)-oriented outcomes for its customers.

Recipharm, meanwhile recently announced that it is expanding its inhaler development and manufacturing capabilities to accommodate increased demand from pharmaceutical companies, and that it also plans to conduct additional research at its dedicated inhalation development facilities in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA.

In addition, Recipharm said it had been been working on optimising its own Bespak valves inhalers to ensure sure they work using Honeywell's Solstice Air propellant.

Chris Hirst, president of Recipharm's advanced delivery systems business unit, said the collaboration with Honeywell "significantly accelerates and simplifies our customers' pathway to develop the next generation of low greenhouse gas pMDIs".

