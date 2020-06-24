Green Party
Our first past the post electoral system is hampering the green economy
In her valedictory column as an MEP, the Greens Molly Scott Cato argues that until Labour embraces electoral reform the UK's net zero transition will remain badly underpowered
Catering for climate: Reduce meat and dairy on Parliamentary menus, Green Party urges
House of Commons' catering services should reflect climate emergency in their offering, argues Caroline Lucas
Green Party celebrates 60 per cent vote surge
More than 850,000 voters backed the Green Party, as the Party's support surged
Labour mulls lift off for Frequent Flier Levy
Shadow minister admits frequent flier levy may be the 'best available option' to halt growth in aviation emissions
Greens propose £12bn renewables blitz, as Tories unveil public transport plans
Green Party says investment drive would create 75,000 clean energy jobs, as Tories announce plan for £4.2bn Local Public Transport Fund
Green Party eyes extensive 'Right to Repair' law to fight "throwaway society"
Co-leader Sian Berry claims 'none of the other parties are even talking about' circular economy issues during General Election campaign
From idea-stealing to systems-thinking: The many paths to net zero
Parties may all now agree UK must hit net zero emissions by mid-century, but disagree on how to get there. BusinessGreen reports from last night's debate hosted by the Aldersgate Group, where party representatives thrashed it out
The Conservatives need a plan to deliver Net Zero - but what should it look like?
Richard Howard sets out a centre-right blueprint for hitting net zero
Channel 4 confirms first ever TV election debate on climate crisis for this Thursday
Broadcaster invites Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage to join leaders from Labour, Lib Dems, Green Party and the SNP in head-to-head debate
'Ecocide': Green Party vows to make 'severe environmental damage' a criminal offence
Party wants to see companies prosecuted for crimes against natural environment under a new 'ecocide' law
The debate over the green industrial revolution will be televised
A televised climate debate is democratically essential, but it is not without risks
Greens winning here?
They are not going to form the next government, but the Green Party manifesto remains a hugely important document
Green Party: Your guide to the Green New Deal
The Green Party is promising to invest more than any of its rivals in tackling climate change - here's what you need to know
'Borrow to invest': Greens' manifesto vows to put Green New Deal at heart of UK politics
Party unveils plans for 10 new Bills that aim to put UK on track for net zero emissions by 2030
Green Party unveils plan for Carbon Chancellor, as Labour ramps up flood spending pledges
Treasury would be re-badged as Department for Economic Transformation, while new Carbon Chancellor would lead both re-named Department and new Department for the Green new Deal
'Climate election': Polling and policy announcements reflect urgency of environmental action
As Greens, Lib Dems, and Plaid launch Remain Alliance and Labour unveils green spending plans, new poll shows majority support for 2030 Net Zero target
Election 2019: Greens promise £100bn climate spending blitz
Party aims to build on its strong showing at recent elections, with plan to invest £100bn a year in driving the net zero transition
On tipping points and culture wars
Has a tipping point been reached in public awareness on climate change and sustainability, and is will it be enough to change business practices?
Meet the Green Radicals: New report reveals secrets of some of UK's most radical business leaders
Full report features interviews with XR activist Farhana Yamin, Green Party leader Jonathan Bartley, and radical business leaders from Lush, Loop, Good Energy, and many others
The Green New Deal has come of age just in time
We have a clear plan to meet the demands of the climate strikers, argues Green MEP Molly Scott Cato
We need to end the cozy political consensus around new nuclear
Green Party co-leader Jonathan Bartley argues the latest cost upgrades for Hinkley Point should trigger a serious re-think about the UK's new nuclear plans
Natalie Bennett becomes second Green in the Lords
Former Green Party leader will join Baroness Jenny Jones as the second Green Party member of the Lords
There is good news for the green economy
Despite a turbulent summer, we shouldn't lose faith in our ability to tackle the climate crisis, argues Green MEP Molly Scott Cato
Net Zero: Why wait until 2050?
As she heads to Glastonbury this weekend to debate the UK's climate response, Molly Scott Cato asks if the government's new net zero goal is really that ambitious