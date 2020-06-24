Green Investment Bank
Labour fleshes out banking shake-up plans to drive green growth
Banking plan will kick start Labour's 'Green Industrial Revolution', Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell claims
Green Bank Design Summit: Developing nations join forces to explore green bank plans
Officials from two dozen countries that are together responsible for 43 per cent of global carbon emissions are to attend a Paris Summit designed to accelerate green finance flows
Green Investment Group under fire over 'low' level of UK focus
Trustees for former state-owned bank raise concerns over lower level of investment for UK projects compared to rest of Europe
Green Investment Group: Bank confirms £1.6bn of backing for green energy projects since privatisation
Former state-owned investment vehicle publishes first progress report since Australian bank Macquarie took the reins last year
Green Investment Group launches in North America with new wind and solar investments
Macquarie reaches financial close on 200MW wind farm and launches new solar investment venture as part of North American expansion plans
'A misjudgement': Official report slams government privatisation of Green Investment Bank
Public Accounts Committee concludes privatisation failed to adequately protect Green Investment Bank's core environmental purpose, as campaigners accuse Treasury of 'economic vandalism'
Finance experts propose major EU policy overhaul to unlock green investment surge
EU expert group report to set out raft of recommendations for greening European financial policy to help unlock investments in meeting climate change targets
Low-carbon pioneers rewarded in New Year Honours list
Carbon Trust CEO Tom Delay, Forum for the Future's Sally Uren and former Green Investment Bank chief Shaun Kingsbury all recognised for contribution to UK green industry
Green Investment Group and Covanta eye pipeline of waste-to-energy projects
First step in partnership will see GIG invest €136m to acquire 50 per cent stake in Covanta's operational waste facility in Dublin
National Audit Office: No 'legal obligation' for Macquarie to continue Green Investment Bank's long-term mission
Report reveals fresh details about controversial sale, including the impact of delays on bank's lending ability and failure by government to secure legally binding green guarantees
Where's a Green Investment Bank when you need one?
The Budget was the first real test of the government's decision to privatise the Green Investment Bank - it only served to highlight the short-sightedness of the decision
GE and Green Investment Group team up for 650MW Swedish onshore wind project
Two companies raise €800m financing to acquire 'massive' wind project from Swedish renewable energy developer Svevind
Green Investment Group makes first investment under Macquarie control, backs energy-from-waste plant
Green Investment Group commits £38m to Wheelabrator Technologies as part of £207m loan for new energy-from-waste plant in West Yorkshire
Green Investment Group sells 70MW of energy assets to Bioenergy Infrastructure Group
Mass sale of 20 assets, including anaerobic digestion, biomass and waste-to-energy sites, follows Green Investment Bank's transition to private hands on Friday
Now it's in private hands, will the Green Investment Bank hold onto its green mission?
Its new owners Macquarie insist it has a plan to use the bank to invest heavily in pioneering green infrastructure, but plenty are still suspicious of the sale
The next chapter for the Green Investment Bank
New head of the Green Investment Group - formally Green Investment Bank - Edward Northam explains what lies ahead for the newly privatised body
Government formally hands over reins of Green Investment Bank to Macquarie
Controversial sale of the Green Investment Bank to Australia's Macquarie closes and bank's name changed to the 'Green Investment Group'
Green Investment Bank sale: Triumph or disaster? Only time will tell
The case for full privatisation of the GIB has not been convincingly made, but with the deal done the onus is now on Macquarie to deliver on its impressive set of promises
Macquarie vows to invest £3bn through Green Investment Bank
Promise comes as sale of GIB to Australian bank is confirmed
Green Investment Bank sale: the reaction
The government has sold the GIB for £2.3bn to Australian bank Macquarie Group - here's what the green economy thinks of the deal
Reports: Green Investment Bank to be sold to Macquarie in £2.3bn deal
Bank is expected to retain its offices in London and Edinburgh following privatisation
Green Investment Bank cleared for sale after Judge rules bid process lawful
Macquarie can proceed with GIB acquisition after Judge rejects rival bidder SDCL's judicial review application
Vince Cable warns UK risks 'reversing' climate progress
Former Business Secretary warns UK government must reassert domestic and international climate commitments in face of climate scepticism and Brexit fears
Green Investment Bank sell-off racks up at least £1m in fees
MPs condemn 'waste of money' as documents show controversial £2bn privatisation has cost taxpayers at least £1m in banking and legal fees