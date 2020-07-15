Reports: Government mulls plans for 'Green Investment Bank 2.0'

Energy and Clean Growth Minister Kwasi Kwarteng confirms there is 'an ongoing debate within government' about how to revive the Green Investment Bank

Could a Green Investment Bank 2.0 be on the cards, less than four years after the government controversially privatised its first state-backed bank?

Hopes are building that the government could launch a new Green Investment Bank to help mobilise low carbon investment and drive the promised 'green recovery', after Energy and Clean Growth Minister Kwasi Kwarteng confirmed plans were under consideration.

Speaking at a digital event hosted by the UK100 group of councils and regional government bodies, Kwarteng said there was "no secret" that there was "an ongoing debate within government about how we can in effect create the Green Investment Bank 2.0".

In comments reported by the Guardian, Kwarteng added that "I fully expect there may well be announcements in that regard in the not-too-distant future".

The first Green Investment Bank (GIB) was launched by the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition and mobilised billions of pounds of investment in a range of clean energy projects, including offshore wind farm and energy from waste facilities.

However, it was privatised by the Conservative government in 2017 after just five years of operation in a deal that saw the institution sold to Australian infrastructure bank Macquarie Group and rebranded as the Green Investment Group (GIG).

The GIG has continued to operate as a major player in the green investment market, but the move was branded as "deeply regrettable" and "politically dubious" by critics of the sale who argued that state-owned bank was offloaded just as it was preparing to expand its activities to invest in earlier stage technologies and building upgrade projects, which are regarded as critical to meeting the UK's climate goals.

Kwarteng tacitly acknowledged this criticism, arguing that to meet the UK's net zero emissions goals a "huge amount of investment" will be needed and "there may well be scope".

He also hinted how such an institution could play a role in driving long term energy efficiency improvements, noting how there could be a value in a bank that focuses on the consumer and highlighting how Germany's state-owned development bank KfW provides an interesting model.

The reintroduction of a Green Investment Bank would be seen as a major victory by green campaigners and business groups, who have long argued that such an institution could help derisk investments, leverage in private capital, and catalyse strategic industries, such as green hydrogen, floating wind farms, carbon capture, and building retrofits.

This week alone two separate reports from UK100 and the Aldersgate Group of businesses have made the case for a state-backed investment institution to form part of the government's promised green recovery package.

The latest developments come as a new Energy Policy Tracker was unveiled today, which warns that for all the talk about engineering a green recovery recovery stimulus packages globally have funnelled 70 per cent more funding towards fossil fuel firms compared to support for clean energy projects.

Environmental groups are now urging governments to use the next phase of their recovery plans to decisively target investment at decarbonisation projects.

They received a boost yesterday, as US Presidential candidate Joe Biden unveiled a $2tr climate and jobs plan, which he said would be "immediately" enacted if he wins this November's election.

The new proposals centre on a $2tr investment plan for clean energy infrastructure and other climate solutions to be delivered over four years. The plan marks a drastic strengthening of Biden's climate strategy given that last year he proposed proposed $1.7tr in spending over 10 years.

"When Donald Trump thinks about climate change, the only word he can muster is 'hoax'," Biden said. "When I think about climate change, the word I think of is 'jobs'."

Trump immediately hit back at the proposals, accusing Biden of planning "a hard left crusade against American energy". Highlighting ow the Democrat plan would require all new buildings to be carbon neutral from 2030, Trump said it "basically means no windows, no nothing".