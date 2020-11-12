First global survey of green banks highlights sector's key role in financing low-carbon technologies

Green banks can play an important role in the low-carbon transition by absorbing the risk of investing in unproven technologies, report finds

Green banks have invested more than $24bn in low-carbon technologies to date and are set to play a central role in driving progress towards the world's climate goals, with 25 countries now actively exploring plans for new green banks, according to a new survey of the sector released yesterday.

Compiled by the Rocky Mountains Institute, Green Finance Institute, and Natural Resources Defense Council, the State of Green Banks 2020 report provides an overview of green bank activities and potential worldwide, assessing the impact and development of green banks in 36 countries. It concludes that dedicated green banks can be a highly effective tool in helping overcome market barriers and channeling investments into low carbon technologies, thereby accelerating efforts to meet the world's climate goals

A green bank is defined as a specialised financing institution that frequently acts as the focal point for scaling up domestic investment in climate solutions. The report identifies 27 green banks in operation around the world, which together have invested more than $20bn in new technologies, ranging from rooftop solar to vehicle electrification to energy efficiency. It catalogues the financial instruments employed by green banks in order to attract private investors into these markets, highlighting the important role they play in mitigating risks associated with emerging technologies.

The report noted how green banks often shoulder the burden the risk of investing in unproven technologies or geographies directly by being the first to do so. As a result, it found that green banks have attracted an average of more than $2 of private investment for every $1 of own capital they have invested into a project.

Furthermore, the report identifies a further 25 countries which are currently exploring setting up a green bank, noting "strong interest" from "developed and developing countries alike". Many green finance institutions are being set up to attract private investment and concessional finance, the report observes, as well as to achieve the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) set out by governments under the Paris Agreement on climate change, with the expectation that they will also improve air and water quality and spur economic development through job creation.

The report was launched at yesterday's Finance in Common Summit, attended by public development banks and several Heads of State. "Green banks look set to play an important role in reaching global climate targets and sustainable development goals," said Dr Rhian-Mari Thomas, chief executive at the Green Finance Institute, who spoke at the summit. "What this report illustrates is that even though green banks are vital, obstacles still stand in the way of more being launched. We collectively have to shift the dial, to ensure that the political will and financing is there to allow more of these institutions to be established."

The report's findings will help guide the development of the Green Bank Design Platform, currently being compiled by the same organisations, which aims to support governments and institutions in the establishment of green banks and other green financing vehicles.