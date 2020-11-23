Government poised to unveil plans for net zero-focused National Infrastructure Bank

Chancellor reportedly set to launch new bank and reform Green Book to allow increased support for low carbon infrastructure

A week on from the launch of its 10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution, the government is poised to take its first steps to mobilise increased investment in green infrastructure through the launch of a new National Infrastructure Bank.

The Financial Times reported over the weekend that plans for a new government-backed bank would form the centrepiece of the Chancellor's one-year Spending Review on Wednesday, alongside the publication of the long-awaited National Infrastructure Strategy.

The Treasury had downgraded plans for a full five year Spending Review, citing the lack of long term certainty created by the economic fall-out from the coronavirus pandemic. That decision had sparked accusations that limiting spending plans to one year could undermine efforts to mobilise long term investment in the much-needed green infrastructure that could both drive the economic recovery and put the UK on track to meet its climate goals.

However, in a bid to address such concerns Sunak is now expected to set out a number of measures designed to mobilise investment in a raft of new infrastructure projects.

At the heart of the new strategy will be fast-tracked plans for a National Infrastructure Bank, which would be based in northern England and would be operational as early as the spring.

The FT reported the bank would have a specific remit to help deliver the UK's net zero emissions by 2050 goal and mobilise investment right across the UK in support of the government's 'levelling up' agenda.

Significantly, the Treasury is also expected to reform its Green Book, which sets out how officials should appraise new projects and has been roundly criticised by green campaigners for failing to adequately account for the environmental benefits and risks associated with government spending decisions.

It remains to be seen how closely the new Bank will adhere to the model established by the Green Investment Bank (GIB), which was set up by the coalition government in 2012 only for it to be sold off to Australian bank Macquarie Group five years later.

The GIB was widely credited with helping to mobilise investment in new clean energy infrastructure, such as offshore wind farms and energy-from-waste plants. But it also faced criticism for failing to focus its investment on earlier stage, higher risk projects where government funding could have the greatest impact - an approach defenders of the GIB insisted was necessitated by EU state aid rules.

The new National Infrastructure Bank is expected to act as a replacement for the European Investment Bank, which the UK will no longer have access to from next year. The FT reported that the new bank was expected to co-invest alongside private investors through a mix of loans and guarantees, as well as taking equity stakes in projects. Further details on its funding settlement are expected to be announced in the New Year.

Green business groups will be hoping that the Bank could provide a valuable new source of low cost patient capital for a raft of clean infrastructure projects, such as floating offshore wind farms, energy efficiency upgrade programmes, rail electrification programmes, and new nuclear plants. However, concerns remain that the promised net zero compatibility test could be applied in a way that allows investment in higher carbon projects, especially given that the government has controversially argued its plans for airport and road expansion are compatible with the UK's net zero goal.

Sunak is also expected to announce multi-billion pound infrastructure investments on Wednesday, as he seeks to stimulate an economy hit hard by the coronavirus crisis. New road projects and flood defences are thought to be in line for increased funding.

However, green groups will be hoping the Chancellor also moves to increase spending in support of the government's 10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution, which was unveiled last week. The plan was backed by £12bn of government spending, including around £4bn of new commitments, prompting accusations that the UK's green stimulus plan looked underpowered compared to the plans unveiled by Germany and France this summer.

The plan was broadly welcomed by green business groups and investors as evidence of the government's commitment to accelerating decarbonisation efforts across the UK and catalysing new clean tech industries. But analysts also noted that in its current form the plan would still not bring the UK's emissions trajectory into line with the country's existing medium term carbon goals.