green heat
It's not enough to think about climate solutions - we must also know how to deliver them
Getting the low-carbon transition wrong will risk pitting people against climate policy, warns WWF's Gareth Redmond-King
LPG industry sets 100 per cent biofuel target
Trade body says a full switch to bioLPG by 2040 could slash carbon emissions by 90 per cent for off grid properties
Net Zero: Report calls for 'sector specific' carbon standards
Research from Energy Systems Catapult suggests setting carbon standards could realign economic incentives to help drive rapid emissions cuts
Hydrogen could replace natural gas in homes, say experts
New report from the Institution of Engineering and Technology concludes there is 'no reason' why hydrogen can't safely be used in the UK gas grid
Spring Statement: Hammond set to step up climate action in response to School Strikes
Chancellor Philip Hammond will reportedly use his Spring Statement to unveil fresh green policy measures, as Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell promises bolder climate from Labour
OVO teams up with electrical heating giant Glen Dimplex
Energy company kicks off new hardware push with new intelligent heating partnership
Octopus Energy sends customers on heat loss hunt
Challenger energy supplier is loaning customers thermal imaging equipment to help uncover causes of energy inefficiency
UK first: Bristol Energy trials 'heat as a service'
Government-backed trial means Bristol Energy is now offering households chance to buy a 'Heat Plan' tailored to their individual lifestyle
The secret to warmer, greener homes lies in going Dutch
As temperatures plunge many of us are shivering in our homes - but 'Energiesprong' is here to help, says Green Alliance's Chris Friedler
Bristol hails first commercial heat network deal
City Council inks agreement to supply low carbon heat to 375 home Castle Park View development
Modernising the UK economy: Zero carbon, closed loop and conservationist
Charles Secrett reflects on the epic challenges and opportunities facing an economy in desperate need of a comprehensive green revamp
Committee on Climate Change: The UK needs a plan for hydrogen
Government must lay the groundwork now for decarbonising heat in the coming decades, say expert advisors
'Why go to Iceland?' Drilling at Cornish pool hopes to heat up geothermal energy sector
Part of the Jubilee Pool in Penzance is to be heated using genthermal energy drawn from a 1.4kn deep well
Why government must de-risk investment in heat networks
Heat networks are the best kept secret in the energy industry, argues ADE's Tim Rotheray
Scheme to transform Welsh coal mine into green heat source wins £6.5m
Project to warm houses using water naturally heated in underground mine workings secures £6.5m in EU funding
Scotland promises 50 per cent clean energy by 2030 under first ever Energy Strategy
New strategy also earmarks £80m in new investment to drive green energy innovation
ETI: Green heat challenge can be overcome
Research body argues smart systems approach can deliver cost-effective emissions-savings from heating