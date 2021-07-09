Green experts welcome government proposals for household carbon dividend

Senior figures from across the green economy have applauded news the government is considering plans for a carbon dividend that would see low- and middle-income households sent an annual payment to offset the cost of higher gas bills that could result from the introduction of new carbon pricing measures.

The Times reported this morning that Ministers are considering a rebate system in a bid to prevent poorer families being penalised by the introduction of a carbon tax on suppliers of fossil fuels that is likely to lead to an increased gas bills designed to incentivise more households to switch to green heating systems.

By promising to pay families a set amount each year regardless of whether their homes are heated by fossil fuels or electricity, the proposal is being designed to further encourage families to switch to electric heating, such as heat pumps, according to the report. Under the plans, those households that make the transition away from gas heating to cleaner electric heating would be able to benefit from lower energy bills and still keep the carbon rebate payment.

According to reports published last week in The Times, the government could introduce a levy on fossil fuel suppliers as soon as 2022 that would drive up consumer gas bills by between £80 and £170 a year, depending on the 'carbon price' elected.

The leaked plans for a public 'carbon payment' scheme have been broadly welcomed by green business leaders, politicians, and climate and energy analysts, who argued they could ensure the move away from fossil fuel powered heating was fair to consumers and did not erode the public mandate for climate action.

"This looks positive," Joss Garman, UK director of the European Climate Foundation, wrote on Twitter. "Suggests Ministers are asking the right questions. Only a climate strategy that avoids burdening families, and that prioritises fairness, will work. This could be a good way to sustain the strong public support that exists for climate action."

The Times also reported that Ministers are examining proposals for a boiler scrappage scheme that would offer people £4,000 towards the cost of low carbon heating systems. The scheme is expected to initially be targeted at households not connected to the national gas grid who rely on oil and liquified petroleum gas to heat their homes.

Green business leaders welcomed the mooted plans, noting they could help ensure the costs of the net zero transition do not fall too heavily on lower-income households, but they also pointed out that effective implementation of the policy would be critical.

Clem Cowton, director of external affairs at Octopus Energy Group, dubbed the plans a "smart move" on Twitter. "Cheaper electricity bills for all, and extra help to support those whose gas bills go up before they can afford to switch to cheap electric heating," she wrote. "Devil always in the detail but if they pull this off, they've squared a bloody tricky circle."

Tim Lord, senior fellow at the Tony Blair Institute, also pointed out that the way the government chose to implement the policy would be critical to its success. He emphasised it needed to be accompanied by a public awareness campaign about the need to reduce the climate impact of home heating systems, and be part of a wider strategy that reduces the upfront costs of low carbon heating systems.

"Consumer engagement / understanding is critical," he wrote on Twitter. "Only ~50 per cent of people even know their boiler causes CO2 emissions. As things stand, increasing gas bills and offsetting that rise with cheques could result in more bemusement than behaviour change."

Lord also called for the government to ensure any carbon rebate policy had clear boundaries about who would be entitled to dividends, and a clear exit strategy setting out a plan for how the scheme would work as the low carbon heating transition gathers pace and carbon tax revenues and dividends start to fall.

Idea of a carbon tax on gas, supported by rebates to lower/middle income households, is potentially a good one. Helps address fairness issues and draws on schemes elsewhere. Success depends on how it's implemented - a couple of thoughts on that:https://t.co/CefWfosIaG — Tim Lord (@timbolord) July 9, 2021

The plans were also welcomed by Conservative MP Bim Afolami. "This shows Ministers are asking the right questions," he said. "It's not whether we deal with climate change, it's how. Only a strategy that is fair and doesn't burden families will work."

Sam Hall, executive director of the Conservative Environment Network, similarly welcomed the policies. "Together with support for people to retrofit homes, this would be a strong package for heat decarbonisation," he wrote.

And the Zero Carbon Campaign said it was "fantastic to see Govt putting serious consideration into how it can make the transition fair and mitigate costs for those that can't afford to pay".

The plans are announced as Ministers face growing calls to come forward with a raft of long-delayed decarbonisation policies in order to put the UK on track to meet its medium and long-term carbon targets, which it is currently set to miss. The government is also under pressure to ensure that the clean heating and green home retrofit provisions set out in its forthcoming Heat and Buildings Strategy do not penalise low-income households, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week telling MPs it was vital the plans were delivered in a way that did not lead to large increases in energy bills for consumers.