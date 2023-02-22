Is the UK's heat pump roll out really 'seriously failing'?

Today's report from a Lords Committee slams the government's Boiler Upgrade Scheme and Ministers' 'misleading' claims on hydrogen’s near-term feasibility, but the challenges it identifies look eminently fixable
The government's plans for the UK's heat pump roll out are "seriously failing", jeopardising the country's climate goals, and in urgent need of sweeping reform. That is the stark conclusion from a new...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial