ADVERTISEMENT

Green energy

'Fundamentally undervalues the group': Good Energy resists latest takeover offers from arch rival Ecotricity

Energy

'Fundamentally undervalues the group': Good Energy resists latest takeover offers from arch rival Ecotricity

Ecotricity has tabled three offers to buy out rival green energy company over the last month, all of which have been rejected by Good Energy

clock 12 July 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

'Very difficult to pull off': Boris Johnson acknowledges scale of building decarbonisation challenge

08 July 2021 • 4 min read
02

Co-op debuts 'Europe's most extensive' plastics collection scheme

09 July 2021 • 3 min read
03

Concrete Action for Climate: Global cement industry launches decarbonisation coalition

06 July 2021 • 3 min read
04

BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2021: Finalists announced

08 July 2021 • 7 min read
05

H&M, IKEA, Walmart, and Kingfisher launch Race to Zero group for retail sector

07 July 2021 • 2 min read