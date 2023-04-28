Campaign group's analysis of government's revamped net zero strategy reveals 'mysterious' backtracking over plans to decarbonise farming and land use
The recent package of 'Green Day' announcements did not deliver any immediate changes to UK corporate climate reporting rules, but significant reforms could be in the pipeline - BusinessGreen Intelligence investigates
Trades Union Congress sets out blueprint for shifting more private car journeys onto rail, bus, tram, and car sharing services
A number of positive interventions on clean heating in the government's revamped Net Zero Strategy were overshadowed by underpowered progress on energy efficiency
To maximise the economic benefits of the net zero transition, the government must rapidly tackle outstanding investment, policy and institutional challenges, writes Aldersgate Group's Nick Molho
The country is missing a strong and strategic coalition of pro-climate interest groups, according to research
Conservative MP and UK net zero tsar gives his verdict on the government’s 'Green Day' response to his Net Zero Review
Yesterday's 'Green Day' package offered the good, the bad, and the ugly of the UK's climate policy programme
Updated Green Finance Strategy beefs up government's plans to make the UK a net zero financial centre and create new markets for nature investment
Raft of energy and climate documents published today suggest big decisions on planning reform that can scale low-carbon energy source have been deferred once again