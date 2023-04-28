Green Day

Policy

Campaign group's analysis of government's revamped net zero strategy reveals 'mysterious' backtracking over plans to decarbonise farming and land use

clock 28 April 2023 • 4 min read
Policy

The recent package of 'Green Day' announcements did not deliver any immediate changes to UK corporate climate reporting rules, but significant reforms could be in the pipeline - BusinessGreen Intelligence investigates

clock 13 April 2023 • 23 min read
Rail

Trades Union Congress sets out blueprint for shifting more private car journeys onto rail, bus, tram, and car sharing services

clock 11 April 2023 • 6 min read
Policy

A number of positive interventions on clean heating in the government's revamped Net Zero Strategy were overshadowed by underpowered progress on energy efficiency

clock 04 April 2023 • 8 min read
Policy

To maximise the economic benefits of the net zero transition, the government must rapidly tackle outstanding investment, policy and institutional challenges, writes Aldersgate Group's Nick Molho

clock 04 April 2023 • 5 min read
Policy

The country is missing a strong and strategic coalition of pro-climate interest groups, according to research

clock 03 April 2023 • 5 min read
Policy

Conservative MP and UK net zero tsar gives his verdict on the government’s 'Green Day' response to his Net Zero Review

clock 03 April 2023 • 13 min read
Editor's Blog

Yesterday's 'Green Day' package offered the good, the bad, and the ugly of the UK's climate policy programme

clock 31 March 2023 • 7 min read
Investment

Updated Green Finance Strategy beefs up government's plans to make the UK a net zero financial centre and create new markets for nature investment

clock 30 March 2023 • 8 min read
Wind

Raft of energy and climate documents published today suggest big decisions on planning reform that can scale low-carbon energy source have been deferred once again

clock 30 March 2023 • 4 min read
