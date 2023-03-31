The good, the vague, and the ugly: How has the government responded to Chris Skidmore's Net Zero Review?

Michael Holder
clock • 13 min read
Chris Skidmore gave his verdict on the government's response to his Net Zero Review earlier
Image:

Chris Skidmore gave his verdict on the government's response to his Net Zero Review earlier

Conservative MP and UK net zero tsar gives his verdict on the government’s 'Green Day' response to his Net Zero Review

Back in the mists of time - also known as September 2022 - Conservative MP Chris Skidmore was appointed by then Prime Minister Liz Truss to undertake a review of the UK's Net Zero Strategy to ensure it...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'Green Day': Revamped Green Finance Strategy offers 'mixed bag' of policies to boost investment and corporate disclosure

'Green Day': Key announcements at a glance

Most read
01

'Green Day': Boulevard of Deferred Dreams

31 March 2023 • 7 min read
02

A historic city goes green

28 March 2023 • 1 min read
03

Sustainably exporting the best of British: Helping A 162-year-old cheese producer go global

30 March 2023 • 2 min read
04

Study: Heat pumps could slash UK buildings' energy demand by 40 per cent

03 April 2023 • 4 min read
05

'Must become the norm, not the exception': New coalition to promote re-use of wind turbines

03 April 2023 • 3 min read

More on Policy

Image of the pollution in the Bradford watercourse | Credit: Environment Agency
Policy

Labour calls on government to clean up 'sewage scandal'

The Labour Party has used new figures from the Environment Agency to launch a fresh attack on the Conservatives for the impact of sewage pollution in the UK

Amber Rolt
clock 31 March 2023 • 3 min read
credit: Jason Bennee
Policy

Global Briefing: Australian Government agrees to cap greenhouse gas emissions

EU nature protection, the US coal to renewables transition, and China's renewables planning rules all feature in this week's Global Briefing

Charlotte Hall
clock 31 March 2023 • 8 min read
Credit: iStock
Policy

Government hails Trans-Pacific trade deal, but green groups raise alarm over deforestation risks

New Trans-Pacific partnership will see tariffs cut on a range of exports fuelling fears deal could exacerbate palm oil-related deforestation

Amber Rolt
clock 31 March 2023 • 7 min read