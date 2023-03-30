'Green Day': Revamped Green Finance Strategy offers 'mixed bag' of policies to boost investment and corporate disclosure

Michael Holder
clock • 8 min read
The first iteration of the Green Finance Strategy appeared in 2019 | Credit: iStock
Image:

The first iteration of the Green Finance Strategy appeared in 2019 | Credit: iStock

Updated Green Finance Strategy beefs up government's plans to make the UK a net zero financial centre and create new markets for nature investment

The government has set out its stall for attracting billions of pounds of private investment into Britain's expanding green economy while simultaneously combatting climate and nature-related financial...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'Green Day': Key announcements at a glance

'Lost decade': CCC slams government failure to prepare UK for worsening climate impacts

Most read
01

'Green Day': Key announcements at a glance

30 March 2023 • 18 min read
02

'Powering Up Britain': Government aims to trigger 'Green Day' investment blitz

30 March 2023 • 13 min read
03

'Green Day': Government admits UK's climate policies still not on track to meet Sixth Carbon Budget

30 March 2023 • 5 min read
04

'Green Day': Hydrogen and carbon capture developers celebrate 'huge progress'

30 March 2023 • 6 min read
05

'Green Day': The green economy reacts

30 March 2023 • 34 min read

More on Investment

Climate+ LTAF: Schroders Capital unveils UK's first Long Term Asset Fund
Investment

Climate+ LTAF: Schroders Capital unveils UK's first Long Term Asset Fund

Cristian Angeloni, Investment Week
clock 31 March 2023 • 2 min read
Iberdrola and Amazon sign global wind and solar PPA drive
Investment

Iberdrola and Amazon sign global wind and solar PPA drive

Iberdrola and Amazon announce global collaboration to support the development of large-scale renewable energy projects

Amber Rolt
clock 31 March 2023 • 4 min read
'Green day': UK Infrastructure Bank prepares £200m energy storage investment
Investment

'Green day': UK Infrastructure Bank prepares £200m energy storage investment

Bank announces it is working with Centrica to drive investment and development in crucial energy storage technologies through two new funds

Amber Rolt
clock 30 March 2023 • 4 min read