Green Building Council
Janus Henderson UK Property PAIF commits to net zero carbon by 2030
The fund's new targets are intended to align with targets set by the UK Green Building Council
Cities must kick-start a home retrofit revival in 2020
Without strong national policy signals, cities must step into the void and offer ambitious energy efficiency schemes, argues the UK Green Building Council's John Alker
Boris Johnson: Zero carbon dude or Captain Mainwaring?
Slashing emissions from the UK's building stock should be top of the Prime Minister's agenda, and a relatively straight forward policy win, argues UKGBC's Jenny Holland
Shock horror: Climate change is now a vote winner
We've hit a breakthrough moment in climate change - the buildings sector must not squander it, argues John Alker of the UK Green Building Council
Bennetts Associates becomes first architects to secure Science Based Target approval
UK based practice behind Facebook's new pioneering London HQ confirms plan to slash emissions 21 per cent by 2022
'Disappointing and unsurprising': No landlords 'named and shamed' for breaking fuel poverty rules
Concerns remain that MEES energy efficiency rules for rental properties in England and Wales are not being robustly policed
Construction and property must embrace circular principles
The building sector is a major resource user, but circular thinking can keep firms ahead of competition and regulation, argues UKGBC's Alastair Mant
Living in VUCA times and the moral case for climate action
John Alker argues businesses are facing a volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous world - the time has come to expand on the financial case for climate action
Construction and property is getting serious about net zero carbon
The government has once again ducked the opportunity to strengthen green building standards, but thankfully the industry is looking to take a lead
From net zero to green mortgages: Building sector steps up decarbonisation drive
UK Green Building Council launches Advancing Net Zero programme to eliminate emissions from buildings, as BNP Paribas and E.ON debut green mortgage offer
'Game-changer': Industry groups unveil green mortgage standards
Alliance of Green Building Councils launch new report detailing how mortgage providers can help accelerate low carbon transition
'Game-changer': Major European banks partner for green mortgage pilot
BNP Paribas, ING Bank, and Société Générale among the banking giants backing new mortgages offering lower interest rates for most energy efficient homes
Prime Minister pledges to halve new building energy use by 2030
Theresa May unveils target to halve energy usage of new buildings by 2030 as she talks up plans to place UK at forefront of global scientific research and technological development
Green homes: Local leaders call for planning overhaul
Liverpool Mayor among signatories to letter urging stronger planning measures to boost energy efficient homes
Evidence mounts: Green buildings cut costs and create healthier communities
Latest research suggests green buildings could usher in cleaner, more efficient and healthier environments
China joins World Green Building Council community
Move hailed as 'hugely significant' given China's position as largest building construction market in the world
Set 2030 zero carbon standard for new homes, construction sector urges
Letter from 50 construction and property business leaders calls on government to deliver long-term green building policy certainty
Greener planning: Government unveils fresh planning guidelines, but will they deliver sustainable developments?
Fresh draft of the National Planning Policy Frameworks makes local authority's role in managing rising temperatures and flood risk, but other green goals appear to have been downgraded
Could measurement hold the key for sustainability entering the mainstream?
John Alker of the Green Building Council takes a look at a new report on the green and social KPIs all businesses should consider
Clean Growth needs to become second nature
The Clean Growth Strategy was welcome, argues UKGBC's John Alker, but it needs to be properly embedded in all government activity
Energy efficiency standards: Are landlords about to be let off the hook?
EXCLUSIVE: Draft guidance seen by BusinessGreen could allow many landlords to take advantage of an exemption from new energy efficiency legislation
Could mortgage lenders hold answer to energy efficiency conundrum?
Tackling the 15 per cent of UK carbon emissions that come from private homes is notoriously difficult - but new research reckons linking fuel bills to mortgages could be the answer
Five reasons all political parties should deliver bright green manifestos
John Alker argues politicians should embrace environmental policies that can win support across the political spectrum
Businesses urge EU-wide building renovation push
More than 300 businesses, cities, universities and energy firms call for ambitious national renovation strategies across Europe in support of climate targets