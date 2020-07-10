Those net-zero building commitments are adding up
The coronavirus crisis has not slowed the growing momentum behind the net zero building trend
The COVID-19 outbreak has many office buildings sitting idly, without employees streaming in every morning and out every afternoon. While lockdowns briefly decreased global carbon emissions about 17 per...
More news
MPs warn parts of England face 'serious risk' of running out of water within 20 years
Select committee delivers damning assessment of government's "lack of leadership" when it comes to managing England's water supply, warning that public awareness campaigns and better oversight over companies water leakage performance is needed
Greening the NHS: How sustainability initiatives could save the health service £250m a year
NHS Sustainability Day campaign launches annual impact report as work continues by expert panel commissioned by NHS England to investigate into how and when the health service can meet net zero
Amazon to buy bio jet fuel to lower air cargo emissions
The tech giants efforts to curb emissions from its globe-spanning logistics operations are continuing to expand
