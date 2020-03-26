Green Bonds
Green bonds reach record $255bn in 2019 with issuance set to soar in 2020s
Climate Bonds Initiative forecasts major global growth ahead that could see first $1tr issuance hit in early 2020s
National Grid tees up €500m green bond
Cash will be used to support firm's sustainability efforts
2019 a breakthrough year for sustainable debt, new figures show
Latest BloombergNEF data shows growth in green bond issuances outstripped even the most bullish forecasts, as sustainability-linked loans also made substantial gains
Swedish airport operator awarded $103m green bond to create 'climate smart' airports
Swedavia, which owns and operates 10 airports across Sweden, will use cash injection to make its airports 'carbon neutral' by next year
'The time for action is now': Apple issues $2.2bn green bond
Tech giant almost doubles its green bond offering as it seeks to accelerate emission reduction efforts
Moody's: Green bonds exceeding expectations
Ratings agency predicts green bond market to outperform its expectations of $200bn issuances in 2019
Renewables powering surge in green finance investments, analysis finds
Inflows to ESG bonds and equity funds have grown by almost 30 per cent so far in 2019, according to BNP Paribas
Green bond market on track for 'another record year'
Two separate reports reveal solid third quarter growth means global green bond market is set to break the $200bn mark
Sustainable debt issuances hit $1tr 'milestone'
Market for green, social, and sustainability bonds and loans is growing rapidly as investors seek more sustainable options
Green finance net tightens as FCA promises to 'challenge' firms it suspects of greenwash
Financial Conduct Authority proposes taking much more active approach in managing green finance market asit looks to drive sustainable investment market and protect consumers from 'greenwash'
Sustainable bonds and green economy marks: London Stock Exchange beefs up sustainable investment offerings
Initiatives aim to support companies with sustainable business models and investors who are increasingly focusing on environmental products and services
Pepsi takes aim at CO2, water, and packaging with $1bn green bond
US food and drinks giant prices first ever green bond in support of its recently announced sustainability goals
Christine Lagarde makes climate pitch for European Central Bank top job
Chair of the International Monetary Fund promises to embed climate considerations into central bank thinking
Moody's: Green bond issuance to surge past $200bn in 2019
Global green bonds hit a new all-time quarterly high during the second quarter of this year, with $66.6bn brought to the market
Soy Bonds: Financial facility eyes $1bn support for sustainable soy farming in Brazil
Financial facility is 'world's first' focused on investing in responsible soy farming on underutilised land in Brazil
Green Finance Strategy: Industry Reaction
BusinessGreen rounds up all the key responses to the Treasury's Green Finance Strategy
Green bond milestone: Global issuance surpasses $100bn in first half of 2019
Climate Bonds Initiative now hopes annual green bond issuance can reach $1tr by the early 2020s
By defining 'green finance', the EU hopes it can kickstart low-carbon investment
Bumper report from the European Commission sets out criteria to define sustainable finance in a bid to protect investors from 'greenwash'
Wake up and smell the sustainability bond
Beyond all the talk of Green New Deals and climate emergencies, corporate engagement sustainability efforts are quietly moving up a gear
World Bank debuts €1.5bn SDG bond
Bank prices 10-year Global Sustainable Development Bond, confirming latest green bond issue was oversubscribed with around €2bn of orders
Starbucks serves up $1bn 'oversubscribed' Sustainability Bond
Proceeds from the Bond will be used to support ethical coffee farming in its supply chain and green energy measures at 10,000 of its global stores
Morgan Stanley takes aim at 'systemic' plastic waste crisis with flurry of financial pledges
Global financial services firm launches drive to prevent, reduce, and remove 50 million metric tonnes of plastic waste from water and land by 2030
Blue Planet: NGO unveils $1.6bn bid to save the oceans
The Nature Conservancy plans to deliver 'Blue Bonds for Ocean Conservation' to help protect most vulnerable underwater habitats
European postal giants promise switch to EVs
Corporate demand for electric vehicles surges, as reports suggest UK ministers are mulling plans for a Tesla-style 'gigafactory'