National Wealth Fund: Government urged to allow green bond issuance

clock • 2 min read
National Wealth Fund: Government urged to allow green bond issuance

New Economics Foundation claims wealth fund could issue bonds that leverage in private capital in support of green projects

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has been urged to empower the National Wealth Fund (NWF) to issue its own bonds in order "to make a genuine impact on British industry". According to research from the New...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Investment Summit: Labour promises deregulation drive to unlock clean energy boom

14 October 2024 • 7 min read
02

Company behind UK's first commercial direct air capture plant begins international deployment

14 October 2024 • 2 min read
03

Regeneratively-farmed milk to launch in Tesco stores nationwide

14 October 2024 • 2 min read
04

Government welcomes £1.1bn plan to expand Stansted Airport capacity

14 October 2024 • 4 min read
05

'Climate change is to blame': England suffers one of its worst harvests on record

10 October 2024 • 5 min read

More on Investment

National Wealth Fund: Government urged to allow green bond issuance
Investment

National Wealth Fund: Government urged to allow green bond issuance

New Economics Foundation claims wealth fund could issue bonds that leverage in private capital in support of green projects

Linus Uhlig, Investment Week
clock 14 October 2024 • 2 min read
Investment Summit: Labour promises deregulation drive to unlock clean energy boom
Investment

Investment Summit: Labour promises deregulation drive to unlock clean energy boom

Government promises to tackle red tape and deliver new Industrial Strategy in support of clean energy mission

James Murray
James Murray
clock 14 October 2024 • 7 min read
Government hails £24bn in private sector backing for UK clean power mission
Investment

Government hails £24bn in private sector backing for UK clean power mission

Fresh commitments from Iberdrola, Orsted, Macquarie, and Greenvolt hailed as major vote of confidence in government's net zero vision

James Murray
James Murray
clock 10 October 2024 • 6 min read