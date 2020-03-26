Government
Can we expect a strong environmental watchdog for Christmas?
ClientEarth's Karla Hill warns new enforcement body will be 'hollow' unless more is done to beef up its powers
'Significant gaps and weaknesses': Ministry of Justice in the dock for poor environmental performance
Environmental Audit Committee slams Justice Department for multiple sustainability failures
Budget 2017: Green announcements at a glance
BusinessGreen brings you the definitive green economy guide to the Autumn Budget
Is this simultaneously the greenest and dirtiest budget in recent history?
Pledges on EVs and plastic pollution are welcome, but Hammond has failed to accelerate a coal phase-out while gambling on further renewables' cost-reductions
Budget 2017: The green economy reacts
BusinessGreen rounds up reaction from green businesses, NGOs and politicians following the Budget announcement today
Plastic bag use in England tumbles thanks to 5p charge
New Defra data shows seven major retailers issued 83 per cent fewer bags in 2016/17 compared to calendar year 2014
Does England need a new floods agency?
EFRA committee argues for whole new approach to flood risk, as MPs warns England's current efforts are 'fragmented, inefficient and ineffective'
Businesses seek long-term climate and energy policy plan from BEIS
Survey of large business energy users by consultancy Inenco reveals mixed feelings over creation of new BEIS department
Renewables power past coal to generate quarter of UK electricity in 2015
Strong growth for renewable electricity generation continues, although official statistics show UK remains net importer of energy
'Green Tories' complete ministerial line-up at revamped Business and Energy Department
Nick Hurd, Margot James and Baroness Lucy Neville-Rolfe will join new BEIS ministry headed by Greg Clark
Clean energy sector: PM 'must stick' to EU climate targets for 2020
Letter from 30 energy and environmental groups urges new PM to commit to 2020 renewables target regardless of Brexit
Green groups should embrace, not bemoan, the merger of DECC and BIS
Richard Howard at Policy Exchange argues that the decision to axe DECC opens up more opportunities than it closes down
DECC scrapped and cabinet reshuffle: the green economy reacts
Policy makers, green groups and businesses have their say on Theresa May's Whitehall changes and cabinet appointments
DECC scrapped as Greg Clark made Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary
Clark emerges as head of new department in major cabinet reshuffle by prime minister Theresa May
Andrea Leadsom appointed environment secretary
Former DECC minister moves to head up Defra, while Chris Grayling becomes transport secretary
Green groups urge May to take control of food, farming and fisheries for public good
Environmental protections must be a 'bedrock principle' for Brexit negotiations, say civil society organisations
May urged to 'safeguard' green economy, as Rudd and Hammond promoted
Philip Hammond - a green economy champion as Foreign Secretary - appointed Chancellor as Amber Rudd leaves DECC
How green are the Tory leadership contenders?
BusinessGreen takes a look at the green credentials of the Conservative leadership hopefuls
S&P Global: Brexit would not lead to 'environmental doomsday'
Brexit would put inward low carbon investment at risk, experts warn, but rolling back national climate commitments following 'leave' vote would be politically unacceptable
London's RE:FIT scheme has delivered big savings for councils - but will it continue under Mayor Sadiq?
GLA-supported energy efficiency scheme has helped to retrofit hundreds of public buildings, creating big market opportunities - but how will the new administration build on its success
Government hands £21m to local councils to promote green transport
Cash from Department for Transport will be used to back 23 greener transport projects across the UK
UK green economy worth £46.2bn, official stats reveal
Office for National Statistics issues first update under new low carbon and renewable energy economy (LCRE) measurement regime
Councils urge government to implement anti-flood measures for new houses
LGA calls for more stringent requirements for homes built in high flood-risk areas
Five ways business and government can work together to drive green growth
Marks and Spencer's Mike Barry highlights five ways government can better drive business action on sustainable development