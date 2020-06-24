Good Energy
Corporations must pursue purpose and not just profit, for people and planet
A new kind of business is needed for the modern world, argues Good Energy's Juliet Davenport
'Where solar power was 10 years ago': Study reveals vehicle-to-grid tech could save households up to £300 a year
New report explores how the combination of electric vehicle and smart grid technologies could deliver big savings for UK households
'Damaging': Renewables sector slams proposed Ofgem energy network reforms
Plans to reduce embedded benefit payments for small power generators risks undermining rollout of clean, cheap and flexible energy grid, warn critics
How can we fast track clean tech innovation on our inefficient electricity grid?
Better regulation and data are needed to modernise the energy grid for the net zero transition, argues Good Energy CEO Juliet Davenport
Good Energy launches EV charging offer for business
One Point to offer 'streamlined' workplace charging installs, just months after green electricity provider snapped up a stake in EV charge map Zap Map
Solar supporters call on Chancellor to abandon VAT hike
VAT on household solar and storage is due to rise from five to 20 per cent on October 1
The era of timid energy policy must come to an end
Net zero offers an opportunity to adopt bold energy policy that will cut carbon and improve people's quality of life, argues Good Energy's Juliet Davenport
EV charge points outstrip petrol stations for first time ever
There are now more EV charging locations than petrol stations in the UK, according to the latest industry data
We must tell the government to stop the solar VAT hike
Good Energy argues the government's solar tax proposals urgently need a rethink
How can you tell if your renewable power is sustainably sourced?
Good Energy chief executive Juliet Davenport argues energy suppliers must do more than buy renewables certificates to support the growing sector
Legal & General snaps up stake in Pod Point
Pod Point welcomes new investment, as green energy supplier Good Energy acquires 12.9 per cent stake in Zap Map
Honda exposes Britain's policy gap on electric vehicles
UK needs to ensure its transport policy is all driving in the same direction, argues Good Energy's Juliet Davenport
Green energy boost: Mitsubishi snaps up 20 per cent stake in OVO
UK-based energy firm says investment will help drive international expansion and support EV and energy storage plans
Never mind COP24, OPEC may be barrelling us towards a greener world
All eyes are on COP24, but Juliet Davenport argues it is the latest OPEC meeting that could provide the bigger boost for clean technologies
Nothing confusing about choosing to go green
ScottishPower's Keith Anderson responds to suggestions its green power transition has been misleadingly reported
A Big Six supplier 'going green' is our chance to clear up confusion on clean energy
Good Energy's Juliet Davenport wants more clarity over green energy tariffs
A decentralised energy system can't come soon enough
Good Energy's Juliet Davenport believes a radical overhaul of the energy system is needed
Green juice? BritVic switches to 100 per cent renewable power
Drinks giant becomes latest firm to power British operations solely with renewables
How innovation is driving a renewable future
Good Energy's Juliet Davenport reflects on the ideas changing the face of UK energy
Ecotricity issues challenge to Swansea Bay with new tidal lagoon plans
Green energy supplier sets out rival vision for tidal lagoon projects ahead of joint select committee review of Swansea Bay proposals
A young person's game? Global warming concerns dominate among 18-24 age group
Survey on eco-concerns shows older people more worried about plastic waste, while younger people cite global warming as top green challenge
Why there are 'shades of green' to renewable electricity tariffs
Recent research has found that lots of people care about renewable energy, but most don't have a very good understanding of what it means, says Good Energy CEO Juliet Davenport
Green reading: Hay Festival switches to renewable power
Renewable energy company Good Energy to supply world famous literary festival with 100 per cent green power for the first time
The real cost of fossil fuels
Good Energy's Juliet Davenport argues businesses and policy makers are still failing to account for the true cost of fossil fuels - with disastrous consequences