Global Warming
Refreezing the poles and greening the oceans: Centre for Climate Repair launches in Cambridge
Cambridge University has created a research unit dedicated to exploring radical approaches for repairing the Earth's climate, but concerns over geo-engineering remain
'Each year's CO2 is higher than the last': Flurry of reports raise fresh alarms over soaring global emissions
Met Office warns concentrations of atmospheric greenhouse gas emissions are set to rise sharply, as major new reports warn world is running out of time to avert dangerous levels of warming
As the world bakes, more than a billion people lack access to cooling, UN warns
UN report points to huge health risks from heatwaves, but also highlights economic opportunities from developing green cooling systems
Trump calls for some 'good old global warming' as US experiences bad weather
US president again conflates weather with climate to pour scepticism on climate change and criticise the Paris agreement
Global carbon emissions set to rise for first time in four years
Data from Global Carbon Project suggests bump in China's coal use has driven a two per cent rise in global carbon emissions in 2017, spelling bad news for climate targets
2017 set to rank as one of the hottest years ever recorded
World Meteorological Organisation says 2017 likely to be one of three hottest years on record with year marked by catastrophic hurricanes, floods, heatwaves and droughts
Patricia Espinosa opens COP23: 'Never before have we met with a greater sense of urgency'
UNFCCC Executive Secretary calls for a 'very successful' international climate summit at opening ceremony in Bonn
Governments agree plans for 1.5 degree research report
IPCC gets green light to investigate feasibility of halting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees, despite growing concerns that target has already slipped out of reach
Is climate change putting elderly Londoners at risk?
Arup study highlights Hackney, Islington and Tower Hamlets as having populations with highest health risk from rising temperatures
Your need to know business guide to escalating climate risk
The Committee on Climate Change's latest climate change risk assessment highlights the many potential impacts of global warming on the UK - but what are the major threats for businesses?
Paris climate deal will be legally binding, EU insists
EU reacts strongly to John Kerry's suggestion any Paris climate treaty will not be legally binding
Two-thirds of people want legally-binding climate deal
UN-backed global survey also shows 97 per cent want goal for zero emissions by the end of the century to be included in Paris agreement
Business leaders back Global Apollo clean energy R&D plan
Global research programme endorsed by host of high profile figures, including broadcaster David Attenborough, former energy secretary Ed Davey and Unilever CEO Paul Polman
Wave of studies highlights escalating fears over climate risks
Middle Eastern drought, ocean acidification and European heatwaves all linked to worsening climate change in flurry of new reports out this week
Global sea-levels hit record high
Record ocean warming contributes to highest sea-levels since records began
England set for more record-breaking warm years, scientists warn
Chance of exceptionally warm year is 13 times more likely due to human impact on climate change, study suggests
Global 500 emissions continue to rise despite efforts to slash CO2
New Reuters analysis shows world's largest companies saw 3.1 per cent increase in emissions from 2010 to 2013
Humanity takes an unexpected journey
Humans may have to shrink to the size of a Hobbit in order to survive a warming world
Review: Chasing Ice - catch it while you can
New documentary brings James Balog's time lapse images of melting glaciers to a wider audience
Five green things we learnt this week
From Warren Buffett's wind farms to stirring up climate sceptics, BusinessGreen runs down the best of the week's news and analysis
US leads charge on black carbon reduction
US contributes $12m to new UN project to cut substances that accelerate climate change and damage health
UN takes on black carbon in attempt to slow climate change
Low cost options to reduce particles could save lives, protect crops, and limit global temperature rise, report says
World's fastest growing cities at greatest risk of climate change
Report warns major cities in emerging economies will have to cope with soaring climate risks
Berkeley Earth Project 'confirms' global warming
Independent study echoes previous studies in finding the world's average land temperature has risen 1˚C since the 1950s