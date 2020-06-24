gender diversity
Offshore wind needs a highly skilled and more diverse workforce
Everyone has a role to play in the green power revolution, argues RenewableUK's Celia Anderson
Engineering sector must attract more women, government says
Call comes after week-long roundtable on women working in transport led by Department for Transport Permanent Secretary Bernadette Kelly
SDG8: Getting to work on a brighter future for people and planet
From office diversity to low-carbon skills, SDG8 suggests a change is coming to the way the world works
SDG5: Our clean energy future needs women at the helm
Gender diversity should be at the beating heart of the low-carbon transition, argues RenewableUK's Alicia Green
SDG5: Convincing London's women to join the cleantech sector
Karen Lawrence, commissioner on the London Sustainable Development Commission, reveals what's happening behind the scenes in the capital's tech scene to boost gender diversity
SDG5: Gender equality
All our coverage on SDG5 and the mission to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.
First East Anglia, then the World
RenewableUK's Emma Pinchbeck reflects on a world-changing week for offshore wind
SDG5: Why you can't fight climate change without tackling gender inequality
Empowering women is a sure-fire way of building climate resilience and cutting emissions - so why is it not on every sustainability manager's radar?
International Women's Day: Green entrepreneurs among 'pioneering' women to win government funding boost
Cleantech innovators working on plastic-free coffee cups and smart home heating among those awarded £50,000 through Women in Innovation competition
Inclusion Commitment: 32 energy firms promise more diverse workforce
Women, people with disabilities and ethnic minorities are still under-represented in the energy sector
Women on boards help big companies lower environmental risks, study suggests
Research found for every additional woman appointed to a corporate board, firm reduces chances of being sued for environmental violations by 1.5 per cent
Do you deserve a pay rise? New survey reveals salary secrets of CSR professionals
EXCLUSIVE: Mean salary of UK corporate responsibility and sustainability professionals clocks in at £56,000 per annum
Mary Robinson launches new feminist fight against climate change
Former Irish president's initiative kicks off with podcasts pairing her with comedian Maeve Higgins
We need to talk about women
Climate change will hit women hardest - so why are their voices still being side-lined?
Is the sustainability world doing enough to promote gender diversity?
It's a sector focused on the future, but despite efforts to promote equality women remain under-represented in many senior green business roles
'Better business': Energy giants pledge to boost gender diversity
POWERful Women initiative finds women occupy just 13 per cent of board positions across the energy industry