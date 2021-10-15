Gas crisis

Energy players call for VAT to be scrapped on green home solutions

Taxation

Move will protect consumers from volatile gas prices, bring down the cost of solutions critical to curbing household emissions, and create new jobs, coalition argues

clock 15 October 2021 • 3 min read
