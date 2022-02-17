Study: Efficient heat pumps 'can be cheaper than gas boilers' for UK households

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
The government is targeting 600,000 heat pump installations a year in the UK by 2028
Image:

The government is targeting 600,000 heat pump installations a year in the UK by 2028

With gas bills surging thanks to volatile global fossil fuel markets, research shows electric powered heat pumps could save homes up to £260 on average

The most efficient heat pumps are now cheaper to run than conventional gas boilers, potentially saving the average UK household up to £261 on their annual energy bill, fresh analysis that takes into account the impact of surging global gas prices has calculated.

Energy bills have already soared in recent months due to the global gas supply shortage, and they are set to climb yet further from April by another 84 per cent, taking the average UK household's annual bills to almost £2,000 a year.

However, gas prices have increased far more than electricity prices, due to volatile global market for fossil gas which provides electricity to gas power plants, as well as feeding into the national gas grid which provides heating to around 85 per cent - 23 million - of the UK's residential buildings.

As a result, renewable heating technologies such as heat pumps are now "much more competitive", according to the study. It calculates that electric-powered heat pumps which are designed and installed efficiently may be cheaper to run, saving households up to 27 per cent on their energy bills compared to a conventional gas boiler, accounting for an average saving of up to £261 per year.

The study, published yesterday by the Regulatory Assistance Project NGO, is one of the first to demonstrate it could now be cheaper to heat homes in the UK using heat pumps rather than from the gas grid, which could potentially bolster the case for investing in low carbon heating systems in the UK.

"This analysis shows that if they are designed and installed well, heat pumps can be cheaper than gas boilers, the main home heating technology used in the UK," the study concludes. "Heating with a gas boiler will cost households £934 per year, up from £579. A very efficient heat pump will only cost £723 per year, up from £536 per year. For an average household, this is a saving of £261 per year."

Gas prices are expected to remain high for at least the next year or two, putting pressure on the government to provide support to vulnerable households struggling to meet the rising cost of their bills, in addition to more ambitious policy and financial incentives for energy efficiency measures and clean energy to reduce reliance on fossil fuel imports while also driving down domestic greenhouse gas emissions.

Earlier this month the government unveiled a £9.1bn support package that effectively offers billpayers a loan to foot their energy bills this year, which will then be paid back in instalments on their bills later, but even with that support bills will still rise significantly for most households.

It has also remained steadfast in its support for scaling up domestic renewable energy capacity in order to boost energy security, last week announcing plans to hold subsidy contract auctions for fresh clean power capacity every year rather than every two years.

However, the government faces an uphill battle to deliver on its target for 600,000 heat pump installations across the UK each year by 2028, with just a fraction of that number having been installed in homes last year, due in part to a shortage of installers and financial incentives to accelerate the rollout

But the RAP's research could potentially further bolster the case for households able to invest in fitting an efficient electric-powered heat pump in their home, as it suggest doing so could potentially save them hundreds of pounds a year, while also significantly slashing their emissions.

Study author and director of the RAP Jan Rosenow suggested he had undertaken the study in part to combat "misinformation" around the costs associated with heating homes using heat pumps compared to conventional gas boilers.

However, he cautioned that it would be "equally untrue" to suggest that heat pumps were always cheaper to run than gas boilers, just as it would be false to claim gas boilers were always cheaper than heat pumps.

"It all depends on the efficiency of the heating system before and after," he stressed.

Related Topics

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Capacity market: Battery storage and DSR tapped for back-up grid power next winter

'Incompatible': Climate targets render billions of barrels of North Sea oil 'unextractable', analysis claims

Most read
01

EY plots £100m net zero consulting service backed by major UK recruitment drive

14 February 2022 • 2 min read
02

Food waste: How the campaign to ditch 'Best Before' labels is heating up

15 February 2022 • 4 min read
03

Carbonplace: UBS, Standard Chartered, and BNP Paribas join CO2 offset trading platform

15 February 2022 • 3 min read
04

Guiding CEOs through the transition to net zero

17 February 2022 • 2 min read
05

STEAG advances plans for 55MW Norfolk solar plant with battery storage

14 February 2022 • 2 min read

More on Energy

Credit: iStock
Energy

Capacity market: Battery storage and DSR tapped for back-up grid power next winter

Auction for 5GW of back-up power next winter sees record high prices with gas plants hoovering up contracts for lion’s share of capacity

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 16 February 2022 • 3 min read
An offshore oil production platform in North Sea | Credit: iStock
Energy

'Incompatible': Climate targets render billions of barrels of North Sea oil 'unextractable', analysis claims

Fresh analysis from UCL argues oil and gas extraction from the North Sea would have to fall year on year in order to align with 1.5C, but the government remains steadfast in support for the sector

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 16 February 2022 • 6 min read
UK taxpayers are paying BP and Shell to extract: Why we need a more market-based approach in the North Sea
Energy

UK taxpayers are paying BP and Shell to extract: Why we need a more market-based approach in the North Sea

Our research shows it's no longer economic to extract more oil and gas from the North Sea - the UK government needs to stop throwing good money after bad, argues Green Alliance's Joe Tetlow

Joe Tetlow, Green Alliance
clock 16 February 2022 • 4 min read