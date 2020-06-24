fuel efficiency
'AI Captain': Stena Line reveals it has trimmed carbon emissions thanks to smart software
AI tech reduces fuel consumption by identifying the best routes for ferries, company reveals
'Perfect Flight' across Sweden showcases aviation efficiency
A collaboration between Neste, Air BP, and Braathen's Regional Airlines fuelled a pioneering low-carbon commercial flight across Sweden on Friday
The turbocharger is here to stay
Bas Bonnier at Mitsubishi Turbocharger and Engines Europe explores the fuel and carbon savings that are being unlocked by turbocharger technologies
Tyson gears up for test drive of emerging, emissions-busting engine
Work on the 'opposed piston' design from Achates Power, which dramatically cuts nitrogen oxide pollution, has been backed by federal and state grants
Full steam ahead: Shipping CEOs call for rapid maritime sector decarbonisation
Global Maritime Forum brings together 34 CEOs and industry leaders to urge a step change in the development of zero carbon shipping fuels and technologies
Reports: Trump to launch fresh assault on US fuel efficiency standards
Legal battle looms as White House works up plan to revoke California's right to regulate auto emissions
Bluepoint London adds 1,000 EV charge points as demand accelerates
London network charges up more EV plug-in points in a bid to meet a doubling in demand
Trump must bump up federal emissions standards to win EV race with China, warns California's governor
Governor Jerry Brown warns unless action is taken to drive development of EVs in the US Chinese dominance will pose a "major threat" to the country's auto industry
Electrical retailer Hughes recruits Lightfoot to cut carbon impact of deliveries
Lightfoot will install its in-car coaching device into 200 vans and 20 cars that make up Hughes' delivery fleet
Mazda boosts petrol engine efficiency in fresh blow to diesel
Japanese carmaker says from 2019 it will sell cars fitted with engines that largely eliminate need for spark plugs, improving fuel consumption by 30 per cent
'Spinning sail' rebooted to cut fuel and make ocean tankers greener
Century-old rotating columns fixed to ship's deck interact with wind to provide forward thrust and could make 10 per cent fuel saving