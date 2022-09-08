Google Maps launches fuel-efficient routing feature

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
Google Maps launches fuel-efficient routing feature

Company claims tool will help users save money on fuel and reduce carbon emissions when driving

Google Maps yesterday announced the launch of a new tool that will highlight the most fuel efficient way to get between two points, arguing the updated routing feature had been designed to help customers make sustainable choices when travelling while simultaneosuly reducing their fuel costs.

The tool, which was rolled out in the UK this week, will mean people using Google Maps in the UK will not only be shown the fastest way to travel between two places, but also the route that is most fuel efficient.

Google Maps said the new feature would help customers reduce the emissions generated when they drive and save money on fuel or power.

It claims that the tool, which launched in the US and Canada has already helped users reduce their transport emissions by an estimated half a million metric tonnes of carbon - roughly the equivalent of removing 100,000 fossil fuelled cars off the road.

The company said the new tool would be honed over the coming weeks, with an update set to enable users to input their engine type - whether petrol, diesel, hybrid, or electric - into the app in order to produce even more accurate fuel efficiency estimates. Drivers will also have the option to turn off the feature if they want to using the preferences tab in the app.

The new functionality will account for topography, driving speeds, and other factors that inform fuel efficiency, including the type of vehicle. Diesel cars tend to prove more efficient at higher speeds than petrol engines, for example, whereas hybrid and electric vehicles perform better in heavy traffic and urban environments, Google Maps said.

The company said it had created the tool by combining data from the US Department of Engery's National Renewable Energy Laboratory and European Enviornment Agency with Google Maps driving trends.

