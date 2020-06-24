Frans Timmermans
'Lives are at risk here': Crunch climate talks risk stalemate as opposing nations dig in heels
COP25 talks likely to spill into extra time as EU, smaller nations and business urge for robust Paris Agreement rules in face of US, Brazil and Australian opposition
COP25 Overnight Briefing: Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance surges to almost $4tr
AXA, Aviva, CNP Assurances, and FRR join drive to decarbonise portfolios by 2050, as EU Commissioner promises 'thorough assessment' of Europe's net zero plan
COP25 Overnight Briefing: US may not need White House to deliver deep emissions cuts
After little fanfare and much frustration at the UN climate summit last week, there are hopes of greater progress as big name politicians start to arrive in Madrid
Europe risks hitting environmental 'tipping point'
Bloc must take 'urgent action' to address climate emissions, biodiversity loss and natural resource use, warns European Environment Agency
'The post-fossil age': Germany approves climate plan, as EU signals ambition uplift
But plan to raise €54bn in taxes to pay for low-carbon shift has been dismissed by activists as too weak
Von der Leyen puts climate policy staff at heart of European Commission
Commission President-elect appoints Frans Timmermans as Executive Vice President for an EU Green Deal