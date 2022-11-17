Fears are rapidly mounting that chaotic UN climate talks in Sharm El Sheikh risk backsliding on previous commitments, with ministers from the UK, EU, and Canada jointly meeting with Egypt's COP27 Presidency today to stress that agreements at this week's G20 Summit in Bali to accelerate global climate action "must be a baseline, not a ceiling".

The UK's COP26 President Alok Sharma, EU Commission vice president for a Green Deal Frans Timmermans, and Canada's minister for environment and climate change Steven Guilbeault are understood to have met with Egypt's COP27 President Sameh Shoukry earlier this morning to press the need for an ambitious outcome from the annual climate talks, which are set to close this weekend.

At the G20 summit in Indonesia earlier this week, the world's 19 biggest economies released a statement that largely reaffirmed the climate commitments agreed in the Glasgow Climate Pact at COP26 a year ago, and the three ministers today argued COP27 should build on these ambitions.

The three ministers all "thanked Egypt's COP27 presidency for their work" but "reflected there are lots of gaps remaining", according to a UK COP26 Presidency spokesperson.

The intervention comes amid growing concern at the sluggish pace of progress at the negotiations in Sharm El Sheikh, with a formal draft text still yet to be released.

The Ministers also stressed to Shoukry during the meeting that the climate and energy elements of the G20 statement released yesterday "must be a baseline, not the ceiling" for any COP27 agreement and as such the text should "reconnect" to the totemic 1.5C warming limit goal.

The ministers added that "the last thing anyone wants is for this COP to end without consensus".

The meeting reflects growing fears that the legacy of last year's COP26 Summit and the pledges made under the Glasgow Climate Pact may be under threat in Egypt, where major dividing lines remain over a host of critical issues.

During negotiations the UK has been pressing for any final COP27 agreements to signal a stronger push to phase down coal power, ramp up renewable energy capacity, and encourage countries to revisit and enhance their national climate plans, BusinessGreen understands.

The latest developments follow the release this morning by Egypt's COP Presidency of texts that provide a sketch of a potential final agreement. However, the documents confirm that formal haggling over a host of outstanding, contentious issues has barely even started with just over a day to go until the scheduled close of the Summit on Friday.

The documents indicate significant dividing lines remain on a raft of key issues, including climate finance and adaptation funding, loss and damage, carbon markets, language around the phasing down of fossil fuels, and much more besides.

Many observers now expect a more detailed draft cover text to emerge later today, which would then trigger a series of round the clock negotiations. The draft text should offer a clearer signal of whether compromise on critical issues is possible within the short time frame left, as national ministers today start to more directly grapple with the language in the text.

However, various parties - particularly small island states - have voiced serious concerns at the rough sketch released so far by Egyptian COP27 Presidency, particularly with regards to what they view as weaker language around fossil fuel subsidies.

Last year's Glasgow Climate Pact pushed for a "phase-out of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies", whereas the latest document released in Egypt this morning issues a call to "phase out and rationalise inefficient fossil fuel subsidies".

Business leaders are also pressing for greater ambition on phasing down coal power and fossil fuels.

Gillian Nelson, director of policy at the We Mean Business coalition, argued the outline of an agreement released today "doesn't take us forward from what was already agreed in Glasgow", and that the addition of the word "rationalise" in the text "actually muddies the water" on the need to end inefficient fossil fuel subsidies.

"The cover text can and should go further to include the phasing out all fossil fuels to ensure real clarity about the direction of travel in line with limiting global temperature rise to 1.5C," she said. "Following yesterday's communique from the G20, the COP27 negotiators from G20 nations have a clear mandate from their leaders to push for a strong plan of action coming out of Egypt. Only this can put us on track for 1.5ºC. Now is the time to fully align with science and drive a just transition away from all fossil fuels and we encourage them to reflect this aim in the final cover text."

Further fights are also expected to be waged over key issues surrounding climate finance, adaptation funding, loss and damage, and national climate plans over the remaining hours of the summit in Egypt, with seasoned observers warning the talks appear to be badly behind schedule.

Bob Ward, policy and communications director at the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the London School of Economics and Political Science, echoed deep concern among negotiators about the sluggish pace of the talks.

The document released this morning is "some way from being a final agreement between all of the countries", he said.

"Although it identifies the key issues being negotiated, including increases in the ambition of emissions cuts, finance, adaptation and responses to loss and damage, it shows little evidence of progress," he said added.

With less than 40 hours to go until the scheduled end of talks on Friday, Ward said he thought it was now "certain that this summit will carry on past it scheduled end point into the weekend".

"There is a lot of work for the negotiators to do, including all-night sessions that will test everybody's endurance," he said. "I hope politicians and policy-makers around the world will be pushing their negotiating teams to seek an ambitious and collaborative outcome from COP27. We can see the growing impacts of climate change all around us harming lives and livelihoods. We are running out of time and the world cannot afford for this summit to fail."