EU signals desire for green focus in coronavirus economic recovery plans

The European Commission is currently drawing up an economic recovery package for the bloc

Green transition efforts should be integrated into Covid-19 recovery plans, according to European Council statement

The European Union has signalled it will not lose sight of its green ambitions as it deals with the immediate priority of fighting the coronavirus pandemic, and that decarbonising the Europe's economy should form a core part of the continent's economic recovery.

Following an EU Council meeting yesterday, heads of governments issued a statement setting out the bloc's core priorities for limiting the spread of the Covid-19 virus, providing medical equipment and assistance, and tackling the socio-economic consequences of the crisis currently gripping the global economy.

But while stressing fighting the pandemic should be Europe's immediate priority, the statement also signalled that the economic recovery from the coronavirus fallout - which has forced an effective shutdown on major economies across the continent - should be compatible with the EU's climate and environmental ambitions.

"The urgency is presently on fighting the coronavirus pandemic and its immediate consequences," the EU Council statement reads. "We should, however, start to prepare the measures necessary to get back to a normal functioning of our societies and economies and to sustainable growth, integrating inter alia the green transition and the digital transformation, and drawing all lessons from the crisis."

The statement calls on the Presidents of the European Commission and the EU Council - Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, respectively - alongside the European Central Bank to immediately set to work on drawing up an economic recovery strategy with these green principles in mind.

Ensuring effective recovery from the crisis "will require a coordinated exit strategy, a comprehensive recovery plan and unprecedented investment", the statement adds.

It follows reports this week that the Commission is currently readying a €37bn 'Corona Investment Fund' for Europe using spare money from the EU budget to help businesses, industries, and health care systems in a bid to stave off a worsening economic crisis in the wake of the pandemic.

The dramatic shutdown of major European economies - including Italy, France, Germany, Belgium, and the UK - as governments seek to limit further spread of the virus come just weeks after the EU Commission unveiled a slew of further details of its proposed Green Deal package.

First announced last year, the European Green Deal aims to build a net zero economy across the continent by 2050, and recent weeks have seen proposals announced for a new Climate Law that would legally require all member states to draw up strategies towards reaching the goal, alongside a new Industrial Strategy and Circular Economy plan, among other policies.

But since the pandemic outbreak there have been fears that green policies could fall by the wayside, and that economic recovery may come at the expense of long-term climate ambitions. A number of industry lobby groups, most notably from the auto industry, have already called on the EU to delay emissions rules to help companies adapt to the crisis.

Consequently, calls have also being growing for any economic recovery package in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak to be backed with 'green stimulus' measures to guard against investments that could lock in high-carbon infrastructure as governments seek to get their economies motoring again.

As such, assurances yesterday from the very top of the EU Council may offer cause for optimism within the green economy that climate action and environmental efforts remain core pillars of Europe's policy agenda during 2020 and beyond.

The statement follows comments earlier this week from the Commission's Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal, Frans Timmermans, who also sought to reassure observers that while the EU had both "short term and long term challenges to tackle" it had "the ability to manage both".