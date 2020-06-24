fossil fuel subsidies
Global climate strategies 'don't add up': Greta Thunberg hits back at White House critics
Teenage activist claims 'it doesn't take a college degree in economics' to realise world is on course to blow a hole in 1.5C carbon budget
'Deeply irresponsible': Fossil fuel production set to far exceed climate thresholds, report warns
Research led by UN Environment Programme calls for end to coal, oil, and gas subsidy support and increase in climate policy ambition
Switch fossil fuel subsidies to renewables to trigger clean energy revolution, study says
International Institute for Sustainable Development warns fossil fuel subsidies continue to far outstrip renewable subsidies, suffocating the clean energy transition
Coal addicts: G20 governments have doubled support for coal power plants, report finds
G20 governments more than doubled their support for coal power plants between 2014 and 2017, with their overall backing for coal power currently totalling $64bn a year
European Commission launches investigation into UK Capacity Market
Probe will determine whether subsidy scheme is in line with EU State Aid rules following shock court ruling last year
UK has biggest fossil fuel subsidies in the EU, finds commission
Subsidies for coal, oil and gas are not falling despite EU pledges to tackle climate change
EU agrees 2025 coal subsidy phase out rules
But Poland gets a special clause, and fresh data suggests renewables rollout must be boosted to hit green power targets
COP24 Overnight Briefing: Sports industry joins race against climate change
Ready, steady go! All the news from Katowice, including a new framework for greener sports
Investors urge G20 to end fossil fuel subsidies by 2020
Investors worth $742bn in assets urge world leaders to help tackle financial risks by setting a 2020 deadline to end fossil fuel subsidies across biggest economies
G20 nations still led by fossil fuel industry, climate report finds
Coal, oil and gas subsidies risking rise in global temperatures to 3.2C, well beyond agreed Paris goal
Major investors urge G7 to step up climate action
Ahead of G7 meeting in Canada this week investors with $26tr in assets under management want to see leading countries phase out coal use