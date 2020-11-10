Report: UK accused of racking up £12.8bn in annual fossil fuels support

Analysis claims UK continues to plough billions of pounds into fossil fuel sector despite government's ambitions of being a world leader on climate action

The UK continues to plough billions of pounds of public funds into coal, oil, and gas projects, despite the government's repeated claims that it does not subsidise fossil fuels, fresh research relased today claims.

As much as £12.8bn of support was provided to fossil fuel infrastructure annually between 2017 and 2019, a figure that places the UK joint last among OECD nations surveyed by a clutch of think tanks and NGOs, including the Overseas Development Institute (ODI), Oil Change International, and the International Institute for Sustainable Development.

While the UK government maintains that it does not provide subsidies for fossil fuels, the report's authors contend the claim is misleading and rests on a "narrow definition" of what constitutes a fossil fuel subsidy.

The report flags that UK public finance support for fossil fuels increased by 96 per cent - or £1.3bn - in the period between 2017 and 2019 compared to the three years prior, and estimates that overall the UK provided £7.2bn annually in tax breaks for fossil fuel use during the same time period.

Meanwhile, it states that the government's export credit agency, UK Export Finance (UKEF), provided £760m to fossil fuel projects between 2019 and 2020, and warns that fossil fuel support is likely to increase after the department greenlit £994m for a controversial gas pipeline project in Mozambique earlier this year.

Sir Suma Charkabarti, chair of the ODI board of trustees, urged the government to be more transparent about its support of fossil fuels, arguing the phase out of all oil, gas, and coal subsidies would demonstrate UK leadership as it gears up to host next year's crucial COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.

"The UK government has provided global leadership on commitments to combat climate change," he said. "Yet beyond the targets and policy announcements, its own agencies have continued to plough public funds into fossil fuels. Greater transparency is needed to shift the UK's ambitions for carbon neutrality and a green recovery from rhetoric to reality. As the host of COP26 the UK should be setting a level of ambition to phase out all fossil fuel subsidies."

Green groups are hopeful that a phase out of support of overseas fossil fuel projects will feature in the government's forthcoming '10 point plan for a green industrial revolution', a raft of policy announcements expected later this month. While several reports over the summer suggested the UK government was prepared to introduce more stringent lending rules that would minimise UKEF's involvement in fossil fuel projects, the government is yet to confirm any such move.

Elsewhere, today's report warned that fossil fuel-friendly support packages and bailouts from G20 countries in the wake of Covid-19 are undermining progress towards ending coal, oil, and gas subsidies. Roughly $249bn of pandemic recovery funds have gone to the fossil fuel industries across all 20 nations, of which $16.4bn was provided by the UK, it claims.

Germany, meanwhile, came top in ODI's scorecard, with the government praised for impressive transparency, strong commitments, and relatively low levels of overseas support for oil and gas production and fossil fuel use.

"No G20 country is performing as it should, but there are some examples that could be followed," said ODI senior research officer Angela Picciariello. "A true leader would mirror Germany's transparency and strong pledges and go a step further than Italy with a plan to rapidly phase out not only support for coal but also oil and gas. To be in line with 1.5C and avoid the worst of the climate crisis, G20 governments should rule out any continued fossil fuel support, in recovery spending or otherwise."

The UK government was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press.