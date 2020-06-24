Formula E
Global briefing: Formula E hits the heat of Saudi Arabia
All the latest green business news from around the world this week
Global briefing: Extreme E unveils electric rally cars
BusinessGreen brings you all the latest green news from around the world this week
Virgin CEO Josh Bayliss: 'Every one of us should think hard about whether we need to take a flight'
Boss of multi-billion pound brand, which holds a stake in Virgin Atlantic, reflects on how corporates should respond to consumer outcry over climate change
'The effect is going to be huge': Formula E races ahead with battery recycling deal
EXCLUSIVE: Electric racing championship partners with Belgian firm Umicore to recycle 80 car batteries from its first two race seasons
Motorsport is giving climate and clean tech the Hollywood treatment - could it work?
Plans for a new 'Dakar meets Blue Planet' EV racing competition could help attract much needed attention for climate-tackling clean tech
'Blue Planet meets the Dakar Rally': Electric off-road racing series to highlight climate threat
Organisers behind Formula E unveil plans for Extreme E, a new electric rally championships to be filmed in 'documentary style' by an Oscar winning director
'The next 10 years are going to be ridiculously exciting': Sir Richard Branson on Formula E and why 'everything' needs to turn electric
Billionaire entrepreneur offers his thoughts on zero emission transport and green aviation innovation ahead of DS Virgin's eighth race of the Formula E season
Formula E races forward with ABB as new lead sponsor
Swiss charge point developer ABB becomes championship sponsor, as electric car sales soar to new heights