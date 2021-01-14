Electric racing pioneers partner with COP26 to accelerate EV revolution

Electric racing team Envision Virgin Racing will carry COP26 campaign branding and run string of sustainability programmes around the world

Leading electric motorsport team Envision Virgin Racing announced today that it is partnering with the COP26 Together for Our Planet campaign in a bid to inspire global action to tackle climate change and accelerate the uptake of electric vehicles (EVs).

The Envison team's two fully electric race cars - capable of speeds surpassing 150mph - will carry the 'Together for Our Planet' and UK government branding as it competes in this season's competition, which will begin next month in Diriyah and conclude in London later this year.

The UK is hosting COP26 together with Italy in November. The partnership with the Silverstone-based outfit chimes with one of the conference's key themes, to support the transition to EVs, as well as with the government's own pledge to decarbonise transport and reach net zero emissions by 2050.

"I am delighted Envision Virgin Racing are taking the Together for Our Planet campaign 'on tour' and inspiring people around the world to take urgent climate action ahead of COP26," said COP26 President Alok Sharma.

"We know that electric vehicles are greener, cleaner, and better for the planet. To meet the targets of the Paris Climate Agreement, we need to clean up the air we breathe by doubling the pace of transition to zero emission vehicles."

As well as carrying campaign and government branding, the Envision team will support progress towards the government's net zero goals with a range of sustainability programmes. These include a series of digital events in the run up to COP26, a children's competition to design an environmentally inspired race suit to be worn by the team's drivers, plus activities at Formula E race locations around the world.

"Through the exciting platform of motorsport, we're able to showcase the true potential of electric vehicles as we compete in cities across the globe, developing innovative technology that will filter from the track to the road and accelerating the adoption of EVs," said Envision Virgin Racing's managing director Sylvain Filippi.

"Now, after just a few seasons of competition, we are seeing the impact of this with global EV sales rising from 330,000 from when the championship first began to 2.17m in 2019. Even during the bleakest of economic times, sales rose 185 per cent last year in the UK alone and EVs have outsold petrol and diesel cars in Norway."