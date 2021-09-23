Formula E becomes first sport to back Science Based Targets initiative

clock • 2 min read
Formula E commits to reducing total greenhouse gas emissions by 45% in the next 10 years
Image:

Formula E commits to reducing total greenhouse gas emissions by 45% in the next 10 years

Net zero carbon racing championship aims to cut emissions by 45 per cent by 2030

Formula E, the world's only all-electric racing world championship, has become the first sport in the world to join the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and commit to the Business Ambition Pledge for 1.5 degrees.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship claims to be the only sport to be certified net zero carbon since its inception and it has now committed to cutting its total greenhouse gas emissions by 45 per cent by 2030 in line with the recommendations of the SBTi.

The SBTi is a UN backed framework that helps businesses set emissions reduction targets in line with the Paris Agreement's goal to limit global warming to below 1.5C. It is a lead partner of the Business Ambition for 1.5°C, a campaign which urges companies to set science-based targets in line with a 1.5C future. 

Under its new membership of the SBTi, Formula E has committed to reducing its absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions generated from the energy used and purchased at their headquarters and events by 60 per cent, and reducing its indirect Scope 3 emissions by 27.5 per cent over the next decade. 

"The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship exists to accelerate sustainable human progress through the power of electric racing," said Jamie Reigle, CEO of Formula E. "One year ago, Formula E became the first sport to be certified net zero since inception. Today, we achieve another first in aligning with the Science Based Targets initiative, reinforcing our leading position in world sport."

Formula E's commitment to the SBTi has also seen it become a member of the UN's Race To Zero, a global campaign to accelerate the transition to net zero through the support of businesses, cities, and regions committed to achieving net zero by 2050.

Commenting on the news, Alberto Carrillo Pineda, managing director of Science Based Targets at CDP, chief partner of the SBTi, said: "We congratulate the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on setting science-based targets consistent with limiting warming to 1.5°C, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement. By setting ambitious science-based targets grounded in climate science, Formula E is taking action to prevent the most damaging effects of climate change."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Bea Tridimas

View profile
More from Bea Tridimas

'Now is the time to raise our ambitions': 150 firms join call for net zero global shipping by 2050

ZSL urges leaders to tackle twin biodiversity and climate crises

Most read
01

'The energy sector was crying out for change': Octopus Energy's Greg Jackson on the future of energy

• 8 min read
02

Jaguar Land Rover to offer electric rides to world leaders at COP26, government confirms

• 1 min read
03

Mark Carney-led offset market taskforce hands over reins to new governance body

• 5 min read
04

'Hostile and highly opportunistic': Good Energy rebuffs Ecotricity's latest takeover offer

• 3 min read
05

Sadiq Khan: All new London buses to be zero emissions

• 3 min read

More on Automotive

Nature based solutions, such as mangrove planting, should be used to combat both climate change and biodiversity issues, experts say | Credit:Zoological Society of London
Politics

ZSL urges leaders to tackle twin biodiversity and climate crises

A new report finds that an integrated approach to tackling biodiversity and climate change could unlock more effective solutions the interlocking crises

Bea Tridimas
clock • 3 min read
Women risk being left behind as the net zero transition gathers pace, according to PwC
Skills

'Allow women to play a leading role in shaping the future': Why the UK's green recovery must level up gender inequalities

Report from PwC warns business and government must embed gender equality into their green growth plans, noting that current levels of understanding about green jobs remains limited among women

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock • 6 min read
'Critical': Mark Carney launches Net Zero Financial Services Providers Alliance
Investment

'Critical': Mark Carney launches Net Zero Financial Services Providers Alliance

Eighteen organisations spanning breadth of financial service industry form financial sector’s newest climate-focused coalition

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock • 4 min read