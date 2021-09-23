Formula E becomes first sport to back Science Based Targets initiative

Formula E, the world's only all-electric racing world championship, has become the first sport in the world to join the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and commit to the Business Ambition Pledge for 1.5 degrees.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship claims to be the only sport to be certified net zero carbon since its inception and it has now committed to cutting its total greenhouse gas emissions by 45 per cent by 2030 in line with the recommendations of the SBTi.

The SBTi is a UN backed framework that helps businesses set emissions reduction targets in line with the Paris Agreement's goal to limit global warming to below 1.5C. It is a lead partner of the Business Ambition for 1.5°C, a campaign which urges companies to set science-based targets in line with a 1.5C future.

Under its new membership of the SBTi, Formula E has committed to reducing its absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions generated from the energy used and purchased at their headquarters and events by 60 per cent, and reducing its indirect Scope 3 emissions by 27.5 per cent over the next decade.

"The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship exists to accelerate sustainable human progress through the power of electric racing," said Jamie Reigle, CEO of Formula E. "One year ago, Formula E became the first sport to be certified net zero since inception. Today, we achieve another first in aligning with the Science Based Targets initiative, reinforcing our leading position in world sport."

Formula E's commitment to the SBTi has also seen it become a member of the UN's Race To Zero, a global campaign to accelerate the transition to net zero through the support of businesses, cities, and regions committed to achieving net zero by 2050.

Commenting on the news, Alberto Carrillo Pineda, managing director of Science Based Targets at CDP, chief partner of the SBTi, said: "We congratulate the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on setting science-based targets consistent with limiting warming to 1.5°C, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement. By setting ambitious science-based targets grounded in climate science, Formula E is taking action to prevent the most damaging effects of climate change."